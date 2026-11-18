Celine Dion has given the world so much: generational hit songs, wholesome internet memes, and enduring It-girl style inspiration. Last night, fashion fans were treated to a particularly delightful dose of the latter when Hailey Bieber hit the streets in a Phoebe Philo jacket previously worn by Dion.

Serving designer déjà vu, the Rhode founder stepped out in New York City wearing the London brand’s cropped shearling Dancer jacket. The statement outerwear piece, with its pronounced, rounded shoulders and two-tone colorway, was donned by Dion during her fashion-filled Paris residency in September. Bieber’s styling, of course, took it from 8th arrondissement polish to downtown chic. While the Canadian singer wore the coat with pleated black trousers and oval sunglasses, the beauty mogul gave it her signature model-off-duty spin with futuristic red-tinted sunnies, straight-leg jeans, and—despite the East Coast autumn chill—a pair of sandals.

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While Dion was likely on the mood board, the look felt decidedly Bieber-esque. The star is loyal to the jacket-and-jeans going-out uniform, especially when she has multiple events and outfit changes, which was the case last night. A few hours prior, she was dressed up in a Calvin Klein spring 2027 slip dress at the WWD Beauty Inc Awards, where she accepted the Brand of the Year award for Rhode. Ahead of her 30th birthday on November 22, the founder reflected on how building her beauty brand helped her discover a sense of self in her twenties. “I’m excited to see what it will continue to teach me in this next decade,” she said on stage. We can only hope more statement jackets (and Celine Dion references) are in store.