Last night, Anthony Vaccarello was honored as International Designer of the Year at the 2026 CFDA Awards for his decade-long tenure at Saint Laurent. To celebrate, the designer gathered four of his favorite muses and dipped them in gold.

On the white carpet, Rosé, supermodel Anja Rubik, Zoë Kravitz, and Hailey Bieber flanked Vaccarello in 24-karat-worthy looks fresh off his spring 2027 runway. In his final show before announcing he was stepping down from the house after 10 years, Vaccarello sent out an almost all-gold collection underneath the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Of course, seeing the reflective garments worn in real life made his final designs feel even more impactful.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Each of these women has worked with Saint Laurent for years. Bieber exuded après-ski opulence in a long-sleeve skirt set lined with faux fur and brocade lace. Rosé donned an embroidered halter crop top, while Kravitz leaned into Surrealist moulding in a backless bodysuit. Rubik—who actually walked the spring 2027 runway—layered a shimmering Lurex lamé bomber jacket over her gown.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Inside the ceremony, Kravitz, Rosé, and Bieber took to the stage to present Vaccarello with his award. “Anthony doesn’t just design clothes; he creates an attitude, a sense of freedom, and confidence that is distinctly his own,” said Rosé. Needless to say, that attitude came to life in the golden-girl-group moment on the carpet. Though Vaccarello’s tenure at Saint Laurent has come to a close, his impact is unwavering. As one X user put it: “This is the maximum aura you can achieve as a fashion designer.”