A rainy autumnal evening calls for a nondescript trench, sturdy shoes, and an umbrella on hand. Unless, of course, you’re Hailey Bieber, who braved drizzly October-night conditions in a bright cerulean coat and patent-leather slippers.

On a date night with Justin in Beverly Hills earlier this week, the Rhode founder stepped out in a look that skillfully defied weather-appropriate norms. Spotted leaving service at Churchome—the celeb-endorsed church that she and Justin regularly attend—she reimagined the khaki trench coat with an unexpectedly bold blue jacket. From there, she offset its cool tones with a burgundy crocodile-embossed Chanel flap bag, and finished the look with what appeared to be The Row’s Penelope mules. The three statement pieces were certainly no match for misty conditions. But what is autumn if not a chance to experiment?

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After all, the star’s church outings have long doubled as lessons in playful transitional dressing. She’s dabbled in slouchy Dickies overalls and served Parisian-chic stripes, while Justin, always by her side, reliably shows off his affinity for comfort-first streetwear. This week, he was better equipped for the weather than his wife, wearing what appeared to be Balenciaga’s water-repellent windbreaker with the hood securely fastened. Still, when has bad weather stopped an It girl from living her most stylish life? Let’s just hope her shiny mules were first treated with a protective polish.