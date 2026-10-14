As the bona fide queen of teeny tiny going-out slips, Hailey Bieber knows what makes for a perfect minidress. So for a celebration held in her honor on Tuesday night, the beauty mogul naturally upped the party-dressing ante in a one-of-a-kind design that was more than meets the eye.

At first glance, Bieber’s shimmering gold dress appeared to be made of straightforward sequins. But her custom Ferragamo halter was actually washed silk. It was then covered in a net embellished entirely with crystals. It’s an intricate layering technique that checks the box of Bieber’s beloved satin ’90s slips, while also delivering on her taste for gold-dipped eveningwear. As a result, it’s perhaps the ultimate embodiment of the star’s two going-out moods. On Instagram, stylist Dani Michelle thanked creative director Maximilian Davis for crafting a look that she and Bieber “dreamed up.”

The dream dress, as it were, was for a fittingly special occasion. Bieber was celebrating the launch of her new ballet-inspired collection with activewear brand Adanola. Naturally, she finished the look with a dancer-appropriate slick-back bun, elegant diamond drop earrings, and an all-over body glow, ostensibly courtesy of Rhode’s liquid Luminizer.

Last night’s celebration aside, Bieber has been in a gold-dressing mood as of late. While hosting a Rhode party during Paris Fashion Week just two weeks ago, the star stepped out in another gilded mini from Saint Laurent’s archives.

Courtesy of Rhode

While that look featured a babydoll silhouette and messy shoulder-length waves, her most recent ensemble was form-fitting and balletically restrained, while still serving just the right amount of It-girl glamour. After all, it was quite literally made for her.