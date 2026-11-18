There’s been no shortage of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy references over the past year, but Hailey Bieber’s latest look might be the most impressive yet.

On Wednesday, the Rhode founder took the stage at the New York Times DealBook Summit in a vintage Yohji Yamamoto blazer that looked identical to the one owned by CBK. The tightly-buttoned black jacket, from the brand’s spring 1998 collection, features a mock-neck silhouette and a subtle peplum flare. Bessette first wore it to the Robin Hood Foundation Benefit with JFK Jr. in 1998. For her take, Bieber kept the white pencil skirt the same, but updated the vibe with glossy black pumps and a ’90s-style headband, though thinner than Bessette-Kennedy’s favored C.O. Bigelow accessory.

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At the annual DealBook Summit, which gathers industry leaders in commerce, government, tech, and culture, Bieber sat down with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin to talk mental health, social media, and selling Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion. The 29-year-old model was something of an outlier among the program’s guests, which also included Elon Musk, Zohran Mamdani, and Sam Altman. After all, she’s certainly the only one who can pull off a niche ’90s It girl reference and talk billion-dollar acquisitions. Along with getting some backstage support from her husband Justin, having the perfect power dressing ensemble was key to success, and for Bieber, that of course meant a spot-on CBK recreation.

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It’s been a fashion-filled, Rhode-focused few days for the star, who, just yesterday, accepted the Brand of the Year award at WWD’s Beauty Inc Awards. For that appearance, she did not go archival, but instead wore a fresh-off-the-runway slip from Calvin Klein—which is, famously, Bessette’s former place of work. Looking back, perhaps it was a chic little hint at the iconic recreation look to come.