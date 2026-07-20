Nightgown dressing—the polarizing practice of sporting sleepwear out in the wild—has solidified as a go-to It-girl uniform. Lace-lined lingerie slips that appear equally appropriate for a club outing as they do for a face mask in bed were seen on the spring 2026 runways of brands like Ferragamo, Weiderhoeft and Celine. When done right, the look oozes sexiness, textural intrigue and just the right amount of undone ease. No one embodies this better than Hailey Bieber.

On Sunday night, the Rhode founder was spotted with husband Justin Bieber on a date night in SoHo wearing a vintage slip fit for an A-list slumber party. Heading to dinner at The Corner Store, the 29-year-old sported a burgundy silk jacquard mini dress with delicate dark lace detailing. She paired the piece—which appears to be from the fall 2005 Christian Dior collection by John Galliano—with flop-flop kitten heels, dark sunglasses and her long bob in tousled waves.

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True to their penchant for incongruous couple dressing, Justin opted for an entirely different, dressed-down vibe, wearing baggy dark denim and a hoodie from his streetwear label Skylrk. Earlier in the day, he performed at the FIFA World Cup Final halftime show in New Jersey, where he co-headlined alongside Madonna, Shakira and BTS. While Hailey carried a black clutch, his accessory of choice was, reliably, his laptop. Though at first glance they sported opposing aesthetics, they both appeared equally comfortable. Herein lies the beauty of nightgown dressing.

In recent weeks, the lingerie-adjacent trend has received the stamp of approval from trendsetters far and wide. It’s been worn by Alix Earle, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Julia Fox—each sporting a negligee design seeped in just-woke-up glamour and walk-of-shame cheekiness. Hailey Bieber, who has just released a collection of ’90s-inspired denim with Gap, is a pro at making sleek noughties minimalism feel modern. It’s no wonder her latest eveningwear statement riffs on decades-old jammies.