Lucky, the new Apple TV miniseries starring Anya Taylor-Joy, follows a con artist on the run after a high-profile heist backfires. Always attempting anonymity, her looks revolve around blending in until its time for her next reinvention. She’s morally ambiguous and aesthetically impossible to pin down—which is why it’s deliciously unexpected that, to celebrate the show’s release, Anya Taylor-Joy presented two takes on a recognizable red carpet go-to.

At the world premiere of Lucky in Los Angeles on July 13, the actor arrived in an undeniably celebratory ensemble, opting for an asymmetrical ivory gown from Dior’s cruise 2027 collection. The high-slit design was full of decadent ruching, fabric floral appliqués and a subtle all-over sheen. She finished the look with exquisite Tiffany & Co. jewels and strappy white heels.

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Champagne dressing is a well-documented favorite for Taylor-Joy, who wore a silver-hued creamy Dior frock for the Grand Dîner du Louvre at Paris Fashion Week this spring and, just last week, a pleated eggshell slip by Fforme. It’s inherently celebratory and, much like the actor herself, it emits old-world cinematic glamour. But this specific Dior look is a decidedly on-theme pull.

Held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Jonathan Anderson’s first Dior cruise show was inspired by Hollywood lore, with the runway intended to unfold like a script. The collection was full of gilded accents, sequined suiting and shoes theatrically embellished with floral appliqués. As a result, it’s brimming with silver-screen escapism—with another look from the show worn by Mia Goth at The Odyssey premiere just last week.

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But Dior’s Hollywood-inspired design wasn’t all that Taylor-Joy had in store. Later at Lucky the premiere after party, held at Sunset Tower, she changed into a mini-dress awash in the same pearlescent palette, wearing a satin bias-cut dress by New-York-based label Wiederhoeft. The silk slip, from the brand’s spring 2026 collection, features panelling with hand-embroidered florals and glass cut beads. Wiederhoeft, known for its subversive corsetry and narrative-driven runway shows, is another apropos pick for the occasion.

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At the event, Taylor-Joy—who also acts as an executive producer on the show—posed with Drew Starkey, who plays her on-screen husband, Cary. For his part, Starkey was also dressed in Dior, opting for a custom grey jacket with a stark black collar.

Chameleonic dressing is sure to be a theme of Lucky. So consider it fashionable foreshadowing that, to mark the series release, Taylor-Joy would give two glamorous staples an unexpected twist.