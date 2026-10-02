She may be the reigning queen of minimalist ’90s slips, but Hailey Bieber knows when to amp things up in the name of party dressing. While hosting a Rhode fête in Paris last night, her outfit appeared to be dipped in gold.

For an event celebrating Rhode’s launch into Europe’s Sephora stores, the beauty mogul stunned in a sequined Saint Laurent minidress by Anthony Vaccarello. Made of silk, its breezy babydoll silhouette was a familiar cut for Bieber, but its shimmering appliqués oozed after-hours drama.

Courtesy of Rhode Courtesy of Rhode INFO 1/2

Styled by Dani Michelle, Bieber’s accessorizing was satisfyingly unfussy, wearing the brand’s mother-of-pearl Lutetia sandals and a dainty diamond bracelet. Her glowy but ever-subtle glam, ostensibly, was courtesy of Rhode. It was not her only bold celebration look. Before the evening event, at a daytime café pop-up, she donned a fuzzy pink vest with trailing tied-up ribbons.

Courtesy of Rhode

While the 29-year-old’s global brand expansion was reason enough to celebrate, her show-stopping champagne-colored look also served as a niche nod to Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent. Bieber’s luminous outing came just one day after she sat front row at Saint Laurent’s sentimental spring 2027 runway, which was rumored to be Vaccarello’s last after 10 years at the helm of the house.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While A-list attendees like Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Gabbriette wore all-black, the catwalk itself was an explosion of gilded clothing—doubling as a sartorial homage to the “golden years” of Vaccarello’s tenure. It makes sense, then, that Bieber, who is a longtime friend and frequent collaborator of the creative director, would follow up his Paris Fashion Week show with a glistening look that reflected this legacy. After all, nude archival pulls are great, but sometimes a night out necessitates going for the gold.