Like a true member of the fashion set, Zoë Kravitz knows how to make an all-black dress code feel completely fresh. And at Saint Laurent’s particularly sentimental Paris Fashion Week show, the star amped up her affinity for gothic glamour.

The French brand’s spring 2027 runway, held on Tuesday at Fontaine du Trocadéro, was rumored to be the last from creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Set on a long, grandiose catwalk in front of a lit-up Eiffel Tower, an all-black dress code for its guests was seemingly suggested, which Kravitz effortlessly obliged. Naturally, the 37-year-old actor arrived in a muted monochromatic uniform with a risk-taking twist.

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The star’s intricately embellished sheer skirt set featured thick lace florals and romantic scalloped edges. Her cropped cardigan was tied together with a thick lace ribbon, echoing the classic femininity of her low-slung knee-length skirt. Both garments were almost entirely see-through, exposing her silhouette and nodding to Vacarello’s affinity for reinventing the naked dress.

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Kravtiz, a longtime ambassador of the brand, was just one in an army of darkly-clad It girls, including Gabbriette in a vampy lip, Amelia Gray in a slouchy suit, Rosé in a patent-leather jacket, and Hailey Bieber in a plunging blazer.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Ultimately, the subdued front row allowed the gold wares on the runway to shine even brighter. Trench coats, evening gowns, and club-ready trousers appeared one after the other in glistening, gilded hues. Vacarello’s show notes explained why gold was the defining inspiration, citing Yves Saint Laurent’s personal affinity for the brilliant shade. His show notes also doubled as an expression of gratitude, with him thanking a long list people who have been friends of the house during his tenure. Kravitz, of course, was included.