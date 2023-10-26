Hailey Bieber is known for her glam looks—her teeny tiny skirts, tight dresses, ab-baring tops—but sometimes, a girl just wants to throw on a pair of overalls and call it a day. Well, on Wednesday night, Bieber did just that, but she did take the classic jeans and t-shirt combo to the next level, and provided a master class in high-low dressing in the meantime.

The model stepped out with her husband, Justin Bieber, to attend a monthly event at Churchome in Beverly Hills. While many would put on their best dress for a trip to church, it doesn’t seem like Churchome is your average place of worship (plus, the Biebers aren’t your average worshippers). So instead, Hailey threw on a pair of oversized Dickies overalls with a white t-shirt underneath. It’s the way she styled the pieces, though, that brought them from cornfield to chic. Bieber paired the overalls with black, pointed-toe pumps, a long, tailored coat, and Saint Laurent’s Manhattan bag, casually left unclasped and ready to spill over at any minute.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

While the first layer of the outfit can be picked up at your neighborhood Costco, the added black pieces are far more pricey. It’s the combination of these two aesthetics, then, that make for an unexpected, and decidedly cool look. Justin, meanwhile, who is usually woefully underdressed compared to his polished wife, looked more in line with Hailey this time around, wearing some retro, teal and tan patterned pants, brown leather Santoni loafers, and a white shirt and a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello leather jacket unbuttoned to show off his tattooed chest (as if you needed more proof that Churchome is not your traditional stuffy religious institution).

It’s possible that Justin has been dressing more in line with Hailey since fans gave him grief for his propensity to trail his high fashion-clad model wife in a pair of sweatpants (or often worse...sweatshorts). We know they’re aware of the commentary around their contrasting style because Hailey recently responded to it in an interview with GQ.

Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

“It’s so funny because I see so many people talk about this,” she said of the phenomenon. She went on to say that Justin gets dressed before her, but either way, she didn’t seem to care too much about what her husband chooses to wear. “He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling. We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this.’” It seems like, this time though, they may have done exactly that.