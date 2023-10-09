After a whirlwind barrage of looks over in Paris, Hailey Bieber is already back to doing what she does best—emerging from L.A. restaurants, with husband Justin by her side, in some sort of interesting date night ensemble. On Sunday, the model did just that as she stepped out to the celebrity hotspot, Giorgio Baldi, in a monochrome look.

While her outfit was not exactly pantsless (like many of her recent wears) her black, micro-mini skirt gave off a similar effect. For starters, the tiny silhouette made it so that you could only see a few inches of the piece. Next, it was in just about the same exact color as her crew-neck sweatshirt up top, causing one to think that it was some sort of long sleeve dress she was wearing.

Instead, the knit sweater was made of a slightly fuzzy fabric and featured a baggy shape—ending just above her skirt and pooling slightly near her hands. The move, very Princess Diana-coded if you ask us, is back on track to be a fashion girl staple again this fall—throwing on your tiniest bottoms with a baggy sweatshirt has been a tried-and-true go-to for years.

From there, Hailey continued to the monochrome palette of her look with accessories. To start, she added on her favorite pair of thin Saint Laurent glasses and statement gold earrings. And to round things out, the 26-year-old carried a crescent-shape mini bag and opted for cowboy-style patent boots.

Although the Biebers sometimes look like they’re attending events with entirely different dress codes, this time, they appeared to be on the same page. Though Justin was much more bundled up, he cotninued with neutrals in the form of baggy tailored pants, a black button down, and a backwards baseball hat.

The appearance marked Hailey’s first outing since she touched back down stateside after Paris Fashion Week—where, naturally, she put on a rather leggy display on a few ocassions.

Before sitting front row at Saint Laurent’s runway show, the model stepped out the night prior in a dramatic leather trench, nude turtleneck, and nothing but a pair of black briefs. While she did layer a sheer pair of tights below, it’s evident that, pants are merely a suggestion when Hailey is heading out on the town.