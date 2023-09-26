Quietly juding the front rows is one of our favorite fashion week pasttimes. Usually, labels invite ambassadors and friends of the house—which often makes for interesting seating chart arrangements and backstage sightings. Over in New York, Sofia Richie and Pamela Anderson were seat mates at Proenza Schouler, while in Milan, Demi Moore and her chihuahua sat next to designer Kim Jones for the Versace show.

Things got under way in Paris Tuesday with two of the city’s biggest scheduled shows, Dior and Saint Laurent. Naturally, the latter brand expertly concocted a rather starry guest list which included the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler, and Tracee Ellis Ross, among others. But three attendees captured our attention as they posed for a group shot before taking their respective seats: Rosé, Hailey Bieber, and Kate Moss.

While many celebrity runway interactions are one-off instances, Rosé, Bieber, and Moss have all met each other in the past. Fittingly, almost exactly a year ago, they were situated next to one another during Saint Laurent’s runway show. Like their first meet up, the fast friends all brought out some pretty major looks on Tuesday.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

Rosé wore a full ensemble from Saint Laurent’s fall/winter 2023 collection that consisted of cigarette-style pants and a plaid statement blouse. While the blouse looked fairly simple from the front, things in the back transitioned into a dramatic train that fell just near her black stilettos. She rounded things out with a simple mini bag and a gold-trimmed belt for good measure.

Similarly, Bieber opted for a look that was entirely business in the front and party in the back. The model showed up in a form-fitting, semi-sheer dress complete with a sizable cut-out detail at the back.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Moss also had a similar minimal feel going on with her ensemble. Instead of a dress or pants, though, the supermodel donned a knee-length silk skirt and a plunging tank top that she layered with a boxy blazer and nude sling back heels. Like Rosé and Bieber, Moss’ look was rather simple—but of course in a very sleek Saint Laurent kind of way.

Such meeting of the minds is what make fashion shows all the more special nowadays. While, yes, industry folks are there for the clothes, where else would one of the ‘90s foremost models, a global K-pop sensation, and a nepo baby-turned-social media mogul mingle amongst themselves?