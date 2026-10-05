Bad weather isn’t going to stop Dakota Johnson from wearing one of her signature lingerie dresses. Especially on her birthday. Over the weekend, the actor rang in her 37th year on Sunday night wearing a dainty sheer made both more opulent and more weather-appropriate by some dramatic layering.

Spotted walking into Via Carota, one of the West Village’s most enviable restaurant reservations, Johnson wore a velvet Stella McCartney slip. The dress’s lush, thick fabric hit all the notes of autumnal dressing, while its embellished see-through front panels offered just enough sensual skin-baring. A cropped leather jacket lined with fur—seemingly from Nour Hammour—provided a protective finishing touch.

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It was a busy weekend of statement dressing for Johnson, who hosted Saturday Night Live the day prior. For that appearance, she opted not for a translucent frock but instead for a red-hot vintage Versace latex dress—which fit right into the femme-fatale world-building of her upcoming erotic thriller, Verity.

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Over the past few weeks, Johnson’s red carpet looks have relished in all sorts of revealing accents, from her sheer ivory Colleen Allen dress to her color-blocking Valentino confection.

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But now that October is here, cold-weather dressing has officially commenced. With Johnson’s fine-tuned styling expertise, the sheer slip is ready for another season.