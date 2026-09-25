For Dakota Johnson, sheer knows no bounds. Hours after she stepped out in a simple lingerie slip for the UK premiere of Verity, the actor proved that sheer can also take the form of off-kilter opulence.

For a Valentino launch event in London, the star stepped out in a two-toned frock from the brand’s resort 2027 collection. Adorned with a zigzagging pattern, lavender sequins, and dangling ornamental fringe, the dress had a joyful fabulosity—with a strong stamp of Alessandro Michele eccentrism—and was a fashion 180° from her erotic-thriller-inspired premiere look just hours earlier. Still, its subtly see-through bodice hit the notes of Johnson-approved naked dressing.

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As a loyal lover of Alessandro Michele’s quirk-infused Valentino, Johnson has worn everything from 2010s-inspired Rockstuds to regal, floor-grazing capes. The designer’s penchant for kitsch and improbable pairings has proven a fated fit for Johnson, who never shies away from a red-carpet risk or a slinky skin-baring statement. That’s perhaps why it worked so well as a follow-up to the ivory lace Colleen Allen gown she wore on the red carpet earlier in the evening.

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At the Valentino event, Johnson revealed that she actually slipped into the color-blocking look—which she would later wear to the Verity after-party—en route. “I just changed clothes in the car, and we were being followed, so somebody might have seen my tits. Who knows?” she told a reporter. The erotic thriller themes continue.