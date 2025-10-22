Dakota Johnson is passionately defending her right to bare naked dresses. In a new interview, the actor opened up about her penchant for a sheer look on the red carpet, insisting that criticism over her risqué fashion choices will never stop her from flashing some skin.

Speaking to Vogue Germany, Johnson was asked if she ever worries “whether a naked dress might be too sexy.” Johnson bluntly replied “I really don’t care. I've been able to wear some of the most beautiful dresses, and I feel beautiful in them, so I wear them.”

But despite her love of lace and mesh fabrics, Johnson reiterated that she’s selective when it comes to picking the right ensemble to wear on the red carpet.

“Sometimes those dresses look good on me,” she said in reference to sheer styles. “But there are also some we've tried on that didn't look good at all. It depends on the shape, the finish, the color, and everything else. So if I find a beautiful dress that I feel comfortable in, of course I want to wear it! And it's fun to wear a sexy dress.”

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The nude look has been a staple in Johnson’s red carpet repertoire for years now, really ever since her turn in Fifty Shades of Grey. Most recently, the actor wore a daring lace ball gown from Gucci at the Zurich Film Festival in September. Just a few days prior, she went for another fully see-through moment—exposed bra and thong included—at the Kering Caring for Women Gala in New York.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Johnson is set to begin a new chapter in her naked dressing journey. She was just announced as the new global brand ambassador of Valentino. The position will reunite her with former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. He’ll surely have plenty of sheer options for Johnson. Naomi Watts just wore one of his more daring Valentino ensembles on the red carpet yesterday.

Later on in the interview, Johnson also discussed her intense wellness routine, which notoriously includes 14 hours of sleep, minimal sun exposure, and Tracy Anderson and The Sculpt Society workouts. It’s a strict regimen that helps to explain her love of a naked dress, perhaps.

“I work out five days a week,” she told the outlet. “I do a lot of yoga. I walk a lot. I danced as a kid, so I have to move every day, otherwise I'll go crazy.”