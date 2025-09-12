Dakota Johnson Keeps Us Guessing in a Sheer Turtleneck Dress

Apologies to anyone who isn’t a fan of the naked dressing trend. It has likely been a tough few days for you. Just hours after Margot Robbie stepped out in that Armani number that had our jaws on the floor, Dakota Johnson said, “Hold my pasties.”

Johnson attended the Kering Foundation’s fourth annual Caring for Women dinner on Thursday night wearing a black tulle gown from Gucci, covered in floral embellishments. Well, the dress wasn’t really covered, because it was completely see-through, revealing her black Fleur du Mal undergarments to the cameras.

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

To be fair, Johnson’s choice of a bra does cover her slightly more than Robbie’s lack of undergarment, though we’re really just grasping at straws here—both dresses are exceptionally revealing. But while Robbie’s featured a back comprised of nothing except blinged-out spaghetti straps, Johnson’s turtleneck and long sleeves create an interesting contrasting effect, creating the illusion of concealment, though that’s all it is—an illusion.

Johnson knows her way around a naked dress. She has worn quite a few in her time, most recently at another Kering event in Cannes in May. And let’s not forget the Gucci number that resembled webbed rhinestones crawling up her body, which she fittingly wore to the premiere of Madame Web last year.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

This time, Johnson paired the dress with some Gucci bamboo heels, a strand of diamonds around her neck, and her long brown hair pulled up in a messy bun. After making her way through the onslaught of photographers, Johnson slipped into Midtown Manhattan’s The Pool for the event, which raised funds for organizations dedicated to ending violence against women and girls. Inside, she chatted with director Baz Luhrmann over cocktails before sitting down for a dinner from The Grill. We don’t know if Johnson bid on anything in the evening’s auction, where items from Kering’s various brands were up for grabs, but we have to assume she enjoyed the performance from FKA Twigs, which ended the evening.