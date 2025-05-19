Dakota Johnson is turning up the volume following a steady stream of relatively simple and matte looks at Cannes this year. On Sunday evening, the actor stepped out to the annual Kering Women In Motion Awards at the Cannes Film Festival in a blinged-out naked dress that shined so bright, it rivaled the pizzaz of the Palme d’Or.

Johnson, joining the likes of Charli xcx, Nicole Kidman, and Salma Hayek, attended the event in a custom Gucci design. Her second-skin dress featured a halter neck shape that fell into an elegant column skirt. The relatively simple shape of Johnson’s look allowed the material to take center stage. The open-back stunner was designed with hundreds of strass crystals and beads. The star wore dazzling hoop earrings and a solitaire ring, both from the French jeweler Boucheron, for some extra shine.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Cannes has a new set of rules governing how its guests are to dress, most stars at the Kering event favored bold, even naked designs like Johnson. (The dress code only applies for the official red carpets, not other events taking place around the festival.)

Charli xcx opted for a lilac Saint Laurent dress with a slight sheer effect, while Nicole Kidman embraced lace with her look. The Babygirl star wore a see-through Balenciaga dress that, most likely, would have gotten her turned away on the Cannes red carpet. Daisy Edgar-Jones, also in Gucci, opted for lots of sparkle, as did Halle Berry who wore a beaded dress from the Italian label that had a very similar appearance to Johnson’s outfit.

Andrea Cremascoli/GC Images/Getty Images

Johnson is in Cannes for the premiere of her new comedy, Splitsville. (This morning, she stepped out to the project’s photo call in a simple LBD from Gucci that showed off her tattoos.) Though the film is screening out of competition, this dazzling Gucci look already earned Johnson a Palme d’Or in our book.