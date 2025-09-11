Margot Robbie Wears the Naked Dress to End All Naked Dresses

Margot Robbie isn’t toying around when it comes to naked dressing. After winking at lingerie-forward dressing with a vintage Mugler bullet bra this morning, Robbie went for a style home run tonight. She stepped onto the red carpet in London in an outfit that was less dress, more un-dress.

For the European premiere of her new romance film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Robbie slipped into a stunning couture design from Armani Privé’s spring 2025 collection. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, it featured a fairly modest front—at least by naked dressing standards—with a completely sheer base that glittered with dazzling embroidery. At the back was where the ensemble really put on a show.

Aside from being entirely see-through, the halter neck piece plunged to the nape of Robbie’s derrière and was fastened with blinding spaghetti straps across her bare back. Since her Armani stunner could be likened to jewelry, Robbie did without any extra add-ons.

She wore stunning stud earrings, an elegant chignon hair style, and her signature glowing skin, putting a refined, timeless spin on an entirely modern dress.

Skin-baring pieces have been a staple of Robbie’s style over the years, but the actor has gone full steam ahead for her A Big Bold Beautiful Journey press tour. In late August, she attended the first event for the film, in which she stars opposite Collin Farrell, in a nude illusion LBD from Stella McCartney’s resort 2026 collection. And earlier today, the star backed up a few decades to pick out a full nude set from Mugler’s fall 1998 “Lingerie” catwalk show.