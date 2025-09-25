Dakota Johnson Goes Big, Blue, and See-Through

Dakota Johnson is nothing if not loyal to sheer lace.

This evening, just days after she dropped jaws in New York in a see-through Gucci look, Johnson attended the Zurich Film Festival wearing another daringly transparent dress that. The actor stepped out to the festival’s opening ceremony in a cobalt blue drop waist gown that—in theory—featured an unassuming silhouette. It was designed with a high turtleneck, long sleeves, and a billowing pouf skirt that extended from the hips. Though the diaphanous fabric rendered it anything but for the shy.

Letting the daring design do the talking, Johnson complemented her look with simple hair and makeup and a selection of Roberto Coin jewelry.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The naked dress has long been a staple of Johnson’s red carpet repertoire. She’s championed the skin-baring look everywhere from the streets of New York City to the front rows of fashion shows and the Cannes Film Festival—yes, where they famously banned sheer fabric in 2025 due to the excessive amount of see-through outfits in recent years.

Prior to tonight, Johnson last tried on some sheer fabric earlier this month. She wore a dynamite Gucci ensemble to the Kering Caring for Women dinner during New York Fashion Week.

This season, the runways of New York and Milan have seen a considerable shift towards more modest, covered-up designs. Naked dressing, however, has never been more prominent among the celebrity set—and for Johnson, in particular.