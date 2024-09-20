Temperatures are continuing to drop as fall arrives, but Dakota Johnson isn’t ready to retire her signature underwear-as-outerwear look just yet. The actress taught a lesson in styling a see-through sundress, a summertime favorite, for any season during Milan Fashion Week.

Johnson attended Gucci designer Sabato de Sarno’s spring 2025 runway show at the art and design museum, Triennale di Milano today. The actress based her look around a bridal white sundress that was designed with textured and bedazzled florals across the front. Her dress featured a scallop edge hemline and a tie front. Johnson wore a matching white bra and underwear below her dress. But instead of sporting the summery piece solo—something which Johnson has done many times in the past with similar designs, even on the red carpet—she smartly layered the perfect fall coat on top.

The actress placed an oversized, menswear-inspired black jacket on her shoulders. She topped off her outfit with a pair of black accessories: Gucci’s mini “Jackie” bag, accented by silver hardware, and simple slingback heels. Johnson styled her brown hair in her go-to relaxed waves and sported a natural makeup look.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If anything has been learned from the celebrity obsession with transparent dressing, it’s that sheer fabrics have now become an all-weather staple. It’s a playbook that Johnson, in particular, has adopted into her personal style quite frequently in recent months.

During New York Fashion Week in early September, Johnson made a risqué gown and a boxy coat work for Kering’s Caring for Women event. The actress’s Gucci dress was marked by a classic white skirt and a bedazzled, web-like bodice that flashed some skin below. On her way to and from the venue, Johnson placed a black suit jacket over her dress—exactly how she did over in Milan today.

Johnson even dabbled in the same styling trick for another Gucci runway show last year in Seoul, South Korea. She paired a lacy, bra-baring black dress with a knee-length trench coat.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Although some might jump at the opportunity to pack away their little summer dresses in favor of baggy fall coats, let Dakota Johnson’s latest outfit prove that there’s such thing as the best of both worlds.