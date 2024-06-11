Dakota Johnson’s most recent premiere outfit would look just as good in the boudoir as it did on the red carpet last night. Yesterday, Johnson capitalized on the lingerie as outerwear trend during the Daddio premiere at the Tribeca Festival.

Johnson hit the red carpet in a navy slip dress from Sabato De Sarno’s fall 2024 collection for Gucci. Like many of Johnson’s red carpet moments of late, this Gucci number went all in on sheer dressing in more ways than one. A lace and cut-out bustier flashed a sliver of Johnson’s skin before flowing in a knee-length diaphanous skirt. Johnson sported a matching pair of briefs under her dress. Unlike many of the plain exposed thongs seen on the red carpet, however, Johnson’s pair were designed in the same lace fabric as her dress. It’s the little things.

Johnson and her stylist Kate Young topped off her festival look with black sandal heels and a Boho-inspired tassel necklace. The actress sported her signature brunette bangs in a tousled style and kept her makeup au naturale.

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

De Sarno showed this specific look on the runway with lime green pumps, a black choker necklace, and a matching blue bag. Per usual, Johnson offered her own spin to things, opting for a more pared-back, Boho chic interpretation of the catwalk outfit.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Johnson, who just wrapped filming on another upcoming film Materialist, last graced the red carpet all the way back in February during her Madame Web press tour. She did dabble in tons of sheer fabric then but did so through a considerable amount of method dressing, too. Johnson sported everything from mesh Gucci to lace LBDs that looked like, well, spider webs.

Daddio, a role which Johnson went platinum blonde for, sees the actress star as a young woman who unexpectedly strikes up a conversation with a taxi driver on her way back from the airport. “New York is the fourth character in our movie,” Johnson, who co-produced the film, said at the Tribeca Festival. “It feels very alive. New York is a place that really weird, magical, special things happen. Interactions, encounters with strangers can change your life.”