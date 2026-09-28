Dakota Johnson Makes Her Video Vixen Debut in a Shimmering Sheer Gown

Dakota Johnson took a break from her erotic-thriller dressing at the VMAs last night to mark her entry into the Taylor Swift Cinematic Universe. Her outfit, naturally, still oozed second-skin allure.

The actor made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Video Music Awards, presenting her longtime friend Taylor Swift with the inaugural Artist Director Honors—and marking her debut in a Swift music video—wearing a shimmering custom gown by Calvin Klein Collection. The column dress was adorned with clear sequins and paillettes, giving its blushy pink fabric an ethereal glow. In true Johnson form, it was also subtly sheer: skillfully exposing her silhouette as she walked onstage. She finished with Messika jewels and red nails for a pop of video-star glamour.

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Swift’s award reception also doubled as the world premiere of the music video for her new single “Patient Zero,” which Johnson stars in alongside Colin Farrell. After Swift accepted the award, the pair stood together onstage as the music video played. Johnson’s glistening ensemble was somewhat reflective of Swift’s dazzling couture Tamara Ralph number. This sartorial synchronicity could have been a coincidence, but it could just as easily be a Swiftian Easter Egg.

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“Patient Zero” finds Swift as a ghost following Johnson’s every move. Dressed exactly alike, the pair appear together at crowded parties and in empty rooms as Johnson grapples with her toxic relationship to Farrell’s character. The video ends with her discovering that he once dated and poisoned Swift, and that he’s attempting to do the same to her. Dark!

For Johnson, portraying muddied romantic dynamics on-screen is something of a trade specialty. The actor has explored everything from polyamory in Splittsville to modern matchmaking in Materialists to a haunting love triangle in her upcoming film Verity. She has certainly covered the gamut of complicated relationship twists. Now, she can add Swift-appointed video vixen to her resume.