All of the Celebrity Fashion From the 2026 VMAs Red Carpet
Anything can happen on MTV’s VMAs red carpet. It’s where Lady Gaga donned a dress made of raw meat, and Pamela Anderson debuted her now-iconic fluffy pink chapeau. While other award shows value demure dresses and refined tailoring, the Video Music Awards have no such expectations in place, which makes the fashion all the more entertaining. The 43rd edition, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, is set to be particularly memorable.
Madonna will open the show, marking her performance at the event in 23 years. The 68-year-old’s VMAs performances have always been scandalous—from her 1984 rendition of Like a Virgin in bridal garb to her 2003 kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. This year, the Confessions II singer leads the nominations with 13 nods—breaking her own personal record. Following behind her are Taylor Swift with 9 nods, Ariana Grande with 7, and Sabrina Carpenter with 7. There’s also a tinge of wistful nostalgia to the evening. Kacey Musgraves will pay tribute to Dolly Parton with a special performance, while Raye, Sombr, and Teddy Swims will honor the late George Michael. To top it all off, the show will be hosted by Snoop Dogg, a 13-time VMA nominee and fashion wild card in his own right.
Here, keep track of all the head-turning celebrity fashion from the 2026 VMAs red carpet.
Taylor Swift
In Tamara Ralph.
Lisa
In Daniil Antsiferov.
Charli xcx
In Dsquared2.
Troye Sivan
In Erdem.
Madonna
Tyla
In Mowalola.
Sombr
In EDL.
Dakota Johnson
In Calvin Klein Collection.
Lisa
In Quine Li and The Attico.
Charli xcx
PinkPantheress
In Nina Ricci.
Teyana Taylor
In Zuhair Murad.
Raye
In Georges Hobeika.
Gunna
Belmont Cameli
In Ferragamo.
Bella Kay
Shaboozey
In Chrome Hearts.
Paris Hilton
In The Blonds.
Sienna Spiro
In Valentino and Chopard jewelry.
Yung Lean & Zoe Bleu Arquette
Normani
In Robert Wun.
Ella Bright
In Roberto Cavalli.
Chloe Bailey
In Idan Cohen.
Lucky Daye
In Campillo.
JoJo
Aniya Harvey
Nezza
In Oberon Alexander.
Slayyyter
In Kallie Collett.
FLO
Adam Lambert
Rei Ami
In Hilá.
Stella Lefty
In Claire Pettibone.
Olandria Carthen
In ManMadeSkins.
Pabllo Vittar
Bebe Rexha
Ciara Miller
Blu DeTiger
In Dolce&Gabbana.
Teddy Swims
Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear, & Dave Grohl of Nirvana
Inji
Rachel Dratch
Haiden Henderson
Bella Poarch
Emma Bunton
Lisa Rinna
In Seks.