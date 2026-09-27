FASHION

All of the Celebrity Fashion From the 2026 VMAs Red Carpet

by Natalie Michie
Teyana Taylor at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Lo...
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Anything can happen on MTV’s VMAs red carpet. It’s where Lady Gaga donned a dress made of raw meat, and Pamela Anderson debuted her now-iconic fluffy pink chapeau. While other award shows value demure dresses and refined tailoring, the Video Music Awards have no such expectations in place, which makes the fashion all the more entertaining. The 43rd edition, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, is set to be particularly memorable.

Madonna will open the show, marking her performance at the event in 23 years. The 68-year-old’s VMAs performances have always been scandalous—from her 1984 rendition of Like a Virgin in bridal garb to her 2003 kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. This year, the Confessions II singer leads the nominations with 13 nods—breaking her own personal record. Following behind her are Taylor Swift with 9 nods, Ariana Grande with 7, and Sabrina Carpenter with 7. There’s also a tinge of wistful nostalgia to the evening. Kacey Musgraves will pay tribute to Dolly Parton with a special performance, while Raye, Sombr, and Teddy Swims will honor the late George Michael. To top it all off, the show will be hosted by Snoop Dogg, a 13-time VMA nominee and fashion wild card in his own right.

Here, keep track of all the head-turning celebrity fashion from the 2026 VMAs red carpet.

Taylor Swift

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In Tamara Ralph.

Lisa

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In Daniil Antsiferov.

Charli xcx

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In Dsquared2.

Troye Sivan

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In Erdem.

Madonna

Tyla

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In Mowalola.

Sombr

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In EDL.

Dakota Johnson

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In Calvin Klein Collection.

Lisa

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In Quine Li and The Attico.

Charli xcx

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PinkPantheress

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In Nina Ricci.

Teyana Taylor

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In Zuhair Murad.

Raye

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In Georges Hobeika.

Gunna

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Belmont Cameli

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In Ferragamo.

Bella Kay

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Shaboozey

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In Chrome Hearts.

Paris Hilton

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In The Blonds.

Sienna Spiro

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In Valentino and Chopard jewelry.

Yung Lean & Zoe Bleu Arquette

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Normani

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In Robert Wun.

Ella Bright

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In Roberto Cavalli.

Chloe Bailey

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In Idan Cohen.

Lucky Daye

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In Campillo.

JoJo

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Aniya Harvey

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Nezza

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In Oberon Alexander.

Slayyyter

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In Kallie Collett.

FLO

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Adam Lambert

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Rei Ami

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In Hilá.

Stella Lefty

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In Claire Pettibone.

Olandria Carthen

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In ManMadeSkins.

Pabllo Vittar

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Bebe Rexha

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Ciara Miller

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Blu DeTiger

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In Dolce&Gabbana.

Teddy Swims

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Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear, & Dave Grohl of Nirvana

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Inji

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Rachel Dratch

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Haiden Henderson

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Bella Poarch

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Emma Bunton

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Lisa Rinna

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In Seks.