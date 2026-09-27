Anything can happen on MTV’s VMAs red carpet. It’s where Lady Gaga donned a dress made of raw meat, and Pamela Anderson debuted her now-iconic fluffy pink chapeau. While other award shows value demure dresses and refined tailoring, the Video Music Awards have no such expectations in place, which makes the fashion all the more entertaining. The 43rd edition, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, is set to be particularly memorable.

Madonna will open the show, marking her performance at the event in 23 years. The 68-year-old’s VMAs performances have always been scandalous—from her 1984 rendition of Like a Virgin in bridal garb to her 2003 kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. This year, the Confessions II singer leads the nominations with 13 nods—breaking her own personal record. Following behind her are Taylor Swift with 9 nods, Ariana Grande with 7, and Sabrina Carpenter with 7. There’s also a tinge of wistful nostalgia to the evening. Kacey Musgraves will pay tribute to Dolly Parton with a special performance, while Raye, Sombr, and Teddy Swims will honor the late George Michael. To top it all off, the show will be hosted by Snoop Dogg, a 13-time VMA nominee and fashion wild card in his own right.

Here, keep track of all the head-turning celebrity fashion from the 2026 VMAs red carpet.

Taylor Swift Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images In Tamara Ralph.

Lisa Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Daniil Antsiferov.

Charli xcx CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images In Dsquared2.

Troye Sivan Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Erdem.

Madonna

Tyla Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images In Mowalola.

Sombr Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In EDL.

Dakota Johnson CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images In Calvin Klein Collection.

Lisa Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Quine Li and The Attico.

Charli xcx Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

PinkPantheress LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images In Nina Ricci.

Teyana Taylor LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images In Zuhair Murad.

Raye Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Georges Hobeika.

Gunna Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Belmont Cameli Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images In Ferragamo.

Bella Kay Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shaboozey Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images In Chrome Hearts.

Paris Hilton Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In The Blonds.

Sienna Spiro Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino and Chopard jewelry.

Yung Lean & Zoe Bleu Arquette Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images

Normani Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Robert Wun.

Ella Bright Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Roberto Cavalli.

Chloe Bailey Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Idan Cohen.

Lucky Daye Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Campillo.

JoJo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aniya Harvey Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nezza Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images In Oberon Alexander.

Slayyyter Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Kallie Collett.

FLO Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Adam Lambert Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Rei Ami Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images In Hilá.

Stella Lefty Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Claire Pettibone.

Olandria Carthen Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images In ManMadeSkins.

Pabllo Vittar Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Ciara Miller LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Blu DeTiger CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images In Dolce&Gabbana.

Teddy Swims Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images

Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear, & Dave Grohl of Nirvana Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Inji Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rachel Dratch Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images

Haiden Henderson Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Poarch Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Emma Bunton Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images