Rumored couple Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly are not exactly known to match. She leans more red-carpet royalty, while he reliably serves mallpunk. But there appears to be one area where their styles unexpectedly align: the statement bag.

Last night, the pair were spotted leaving dinner in Los Angeles in looks that let their patterned purses take center stage. Johnson embraced her love of leopard print with a structured XL tote, seemingly from Dolce & Gabbana, which she paired with a black leather trench and green scarf. Next to her, MGK donned a Louis Vuitton Speedy festooned with zebra-like monogramming. Ever the beanie enthusiast, he finished with a black-and-white hat by streetwear brand Reach and a faded C2H4 bomber.

As they parted ways, their respective loud bags clashed to almost poetic extents. It’s the closest thing we’ve seen to outfit coordination from these two, whose alleged relationship has been the subject of non-stop speculation ever since they “hit it off” at Taylor Swift’s wedding in July.

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As the extremely online may recall, the last time the pair were spotted out together, they appeared dressed for opposite events. When attending a screening of Johnson’s film Flesh Impact last week, Johnson donned a Valentino evening gown, while MGK wore distressed jeans and a shrunken white T-shirt. Johnson did, notably, break out one of her many animal-print jackets for the date. Perhaps she influenced her rumored beau to embrace big, bold patterned purses? A couple that shares accessories—now that just might be true love.