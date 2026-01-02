The animal print renaissance is coming right into 2026 if Dakota Johnson has anything to say about it. On the final days of 2025, the actor slipped into two fall looks that embraced big and bold patterns.

For some pre-Christmas shopping with her mom Melanie Griffith, Johnson wore a a faux fur robe coat in an all-over cheetah print and brown trim. Although animal patterns were en vogue throughout the entirety of 2025 (for proof: see Jennifer Lawrence’s large collection of animal print coats), the jacket is actually vintage Yves Saint Laurent from the 1980s. It’s a piece that would have looked perfectly at home in Griffith’s 1980s classic Working Girl, and particularly apt given the family’s long and legendary history with big cats (Griffith grew up in a home full of lions and tigers owned by her mother, Tippi Hedren).

Johnson paired her statement jacket with straight leg denim trousers, a simple white t-shirt, and her go-to Adidas Samba sneakers. For accessories she chose some Khaite x Oliver Peoples glasses, which also featured a faint cheetah print, a belt from The Row, and the “Depths of Time” beaded necklace from trendy London-based jewler Completedworks.

Following the holidays, Johnson journeyed to Melrose Avenue for shopping ahead of New Year’s Eve. She again opted for bold outerwear, this time wearing a mocha suede wrap coat by Nour Hammour. The actor belted it at the waist and styled it with a La Ligne cardigan, flared pants, and Saint Laurent shoes.

On her shoulder (and buried in between her shopping bags), Johnson carried the Valentino Nellcôte bag in medium. The tote features a colorful jacquard print across the front.

It’s clear that Johnson is keep animal prints, in every shape, size, and color, on the “In” list for 2026.