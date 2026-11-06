Dakota Johnson Is Dropping Hints With Her Low-Key Date Night Look

The alleged love affair between Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly continues, as the two were spotted together in Los Angeles on Thursday night. But it’s possible that Johnson was on double duty, eager to enjoy her date and possibly to drop a hint about her next acting gig.

We say that because the actor opted for a bit of a unique look for her outing. Johnson attended the dinner in a black zip-up hoodie worn over a silk mini dress hemmed in lace. She then completed this all-black ensemble with a pair of knee-high boots and a shoulder bag.

Upon closer inspection, one will find that the hoodie Johnson is sporting boasts the logo for Death Row Pictures, Snoop Dogg’s production company, which takes its name from Death Row Records, the record label founded by Suge Knight and Dr. Dre, among others, in Los Angeles in 1991. The reason why this choice is significant, however, is because Death Row Pictures has been busy casting for a new Snoop Dogg biopic, which is set for a 2027 release. Could Johnson be sporting the hoodie as a way to announce her involvement in the project?

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Or, maybe, Johnson just wanted a cool piece of Los Angeles merch to round out her wardrobe, and the unexpectedly chilly SoCal night forced her to throw on the sweatshirt to stay warm. MGK was similarly bundled up and casual in track pants, an emerald green jacket, and a yellow hoodie underneath. The two were spotted at Dan Tana's in West Hollywood, though they opted to leave the restaurant separately.

Johnson and MGK have been seen out a lot together over the past few weeks. Back in October, they were photographed leaving a music studio together in the morning, only to appear at Chateau Marmont later that same day. Since then, there have been other dinner spottings, including one in Calabasas on Tuesday. So it seems fair to say we can read into these images a little. Maybe Johnson isn’t suggesting an upcoming project, but she’s definitely launching a new romance.