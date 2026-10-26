Dakota Johnson and Kendall Jenner have a lot in common: their famous mothers (Melanie Griffith and Kris Jenner) are best friends, they’re used to the paparazzi prying into their personal lives, and they know how to make a statement on the red carpet. Yes, the duo seems to sit on opposite sides of the pop culture spectrum. So, perhaps its not a surprise that when meeting up for dinner their outfits were distinct variation on a theme.

Spotted leaving Anajak Thai Cuisine in Los Angeles, the duo coordinated in fur-trimmed jackets and ballet flats. But while Johnson’s brown zip-up coat was utilitarian and demure, Jenner’s long cream-colored trench was an IYKYK designer pull.

BACKGRID

Jenner’s demi-couture jacket as the debut look on Conner Ives’s fall 2026 runway. Crafted from tapestry dating back to China’s imperial Qing Dynasty and embroidered in crane motifs, the runway version of the jacket was created in a process described by Ives as “a mind-numbing amount of work.” The ready-to-wear recreations are inspired by the original tapestries, and they’ve since become a burgeoning staple of It-girl dressing.

NOWFASHION/Shutterstock

Jenner is the third taste-making A-lister to wear the Conner Ives coat in recent weeks. The same jacket was spotted on Taylor Russel earlier this month, and a cherry-blossom iteration was just worn by Jenner’s best friend, Hailey Bieber

Though it’s much more opulent than Ives’s viral “Protect the Dolls” tee, the vintage-style jacket is taking on a similar cult-favorite appeal. All in all, it’s a natural fit for Jenner, whose coat collection spans mint-green furs and après-ski styles. To serve her first major outerwear look of the season, it’s only fitting she’d step out alongside another longtime statement coat enthusiast. As for Johnson’s fur-trimmed coat on this particular outing? It was slightly harder to discern—much like her current relationship status.