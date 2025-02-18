Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Strip Mall Sushi Is Getting a Saint Laurent Makeover

Relationship soft launches, hairstyle debuts, rekindled friendships—Los Angeles’s Sushi Park has seen it all. The West Hollywood hot spot has been a go-to for celebrities for over a decade, and while you may not recognize the name, you will most definitely recognize the strip mall balcony featured in oh-so-many paparazzi shots. And now, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and more Sushi Park regulars will be able to get their $400 omakase fix when they hit Paris next month for fashion week—and they have Anthony Vaccarello to thank. The Saint Laurent creative director teamed with Sushi Park’s chef Peter Park to offer the first location outside the U.S., at the recently opened Saint Laurent Rive Droite store.

The collaboration has been a long time coming. Vaccarello is a known fan of the original Sushi Park location, and actually worked with chef Park previously to open a pop-up of the restaurant in Paris back in 2022. Clearly, the trial run went well.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift as Sushi Park in October 2023. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

It seems that Sushi Park Paris will be a bit chicer than its L.A. flagship. While the predecessor is known for its low-key atmosphere, the new spot utilizes more high-end interior design with dark wood-paneled walls and romantic mood lighting. It makes sense, considering the original is located on the second floor of a strip mall called Sunset Collection on Sunset Boulevard, as opposed to the lower level of a Saint Laurent boutique, which is where you can find Vaccarello’s version. There, Park will serve up seasonal Japanese cuisine, but don’t expect to stop in for a quick spicy tuna roll. Sushi Park L.A. is known in part for the sign out front, which reads, “No trendy sushi...no California roll, no spicy tuna roll, no teriyaki, tempura.” Most likely, the Parisian version will follow similar rules.

Sushi Park Paris. @ysl

The question is, will there be some Saint Laurent-branded sushi awaiting guests who can nab a reservation? Designer restaurants are all the rage at the moment, as is the label-covered food they serve. Take Louis Vuitton’s new café at the brand’s temporary New York City flagship, where they’re serving up monogram-embossed lobster and truffle ravioli and Damier-adorned tartlets. Saint Laurent, in contrast, has never been as label-obsessed as LV, but we wouldn’t be surprised if, say, the uni is pressed with some YSL branding.

More likely, though, Sushi Park Paris will follow its predecessor: a low-profile establishment with its celeb-appreciated no-photo policy. And clearly, Saint Laurent is counting on the fans of the L.A. location to flock to the French alternative. A video starring Lourdes Leon, Dominic Sessa, and Saint Levant suggests the caliber of guests one can expect to run into while enjoying their high fashion omakase.

Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, and friends at Sushi Park in June 2023. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, the Paris version of Sushi Park might lack a bit of the prototype’s character. We certainly won’t get any paparazzi images of Taylor Swift or Selena Gomez walking by neon sign-adorned yoga studios, alteration shops, or lash extension salons while leaving the premises.