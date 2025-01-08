Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu usually fly under the radar. But even for them, it’s hard to escape the hoards of paparazzi that stake out in the parking lot of Sushi Park in Los Angeles. Last night, Gyllenhaal and Cadieu showed off their couple’s style as they grabbed a bite at the celebrity-favorite strip mall joint.

Gyllenhaal, 44, based his look around a puffy brown top coat that he paired with a black sweater, matching pants, and rounded nerd glasses. Cadieu, 28, followed her boyfriend’s cue in a pair of black trousers that she accented with a chic wool coat. The model added a pop of color to her outfit by way of a lime green sweater and a white turtleneck.

Naturally, Gyllenhaal and Cadieu weren’t the only A-listers dining at Sushi Park last night. Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner also dined at the venue with their friend Lauren Perez, though likely at a separate table. Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane were there, too.

The “unassuming joint,” as its described online, even served as the location of A$AP Rocky’s Bottega Veneta campaign and W’s 2020 Best Performances issue.

Roger / BACKGRID

Tuesday was the second date night for Gyllenhaal and Cadieu this week after they attended the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening in his-and-hers black tie outfits.

Gyllenhaal looked dapper in Prada paired with Cartier jewelry while Cadieu opted for a tailored black dress. The model’s sleeveless number featured a stark white lapel and a steep leg slit along one side. Gyllenhaal was nominated for his work in the series Presumed Innocent in the awards’s Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series, Drama, category.