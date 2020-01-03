Best Performances 2020: The Complete Visual Portfolio

Laura Dern wears a Gucci dress and boots; Bulgari ring.
Eddie Murphy wears a Giorgio Armani suit, vest, and shirt; his own jewelry and shoes.
Zoey Deutch wears a Balenciaga dress and boots.
Scarlett Johansson wears a Versace dress; her own jewelry.
Adam Driver wears a Louis Vuitton Men’s suit and shirt.
Margaret Qualley wears a JW Anderson dress; Manolo Blahnik for Carolina Herrera shoes.
Willem Dafoe wears a Dries Van Noten shirt and pants.
Elle Fanning wears a Salvatore Ferragamo dress; De Beers Jewellers necklace; Chanel gloves; Wolford tights; Jimmy Choo shoes.
Florence Pugh wears an Akris top and pants; Marni shoes.
Kristine Froseth wears a Moschino Couture dress; Bulgari earrings.
Adam Sandler wears a Gucci shirt; Brunello Cucinelli pants; Tiffany & Co. necklace; John Hardy bracelet; Van Cleef & Arpels watch; Happy Socks socks; Church’s shoes.
Brad Pitt wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane tank top, pants, and sunglasses; Tom Ford boots; his own jewelry and watch.
Brad Pitt wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane tank top, pants, and sunglasses; Tom Ford boots; his own jewelry and watch.
Joaquin Phoenix wears his own T-shirt.
Shia LaBeouf wears his own clothing and accessories.
Cynthia Erivo wears a Valentino dress; Buccellati pendant earrings; all other jewelry her own.
Antonio Banderas wears a Berluti jacket and pants; Brunello Cucinelli shirt; Falke socks; Celine by Hedi Slimane shoes.
Dakota Fanning wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane coat, camisole, and shoes; vintage jeans from Jet Rag, Los Angeles.
So-dam Park wears a Giorgio Armani dress; Patricia Von Musulin necklace; Maison Margiela shoes.
Shia LaBeouf wears his own clothing and accessories.
Brad Pitt wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane shirt and tank top; his own necklaces.
Chris Evans wears a Prada shirt and pants; Bulgari watch.
Camila Morrone wears a Miu Miu dress.
Kelvin Harrison Jr. wears a Versace blazer, shirt, pants, and shoes; Giorgio Armani tie; Cartier watch.
Dakota Fanning wears a Paco Rabanne dress, top, and boots.
Laura Dern wears a Prada jacket, skirt, bag, and sandals.
Charlize Theron wears a Dior Fine Jewelry flower-shaped earring and hoop earrings; all other earrings her own.
Willem Dafoe wears an Hermès shirt; Balenciaga pants; Prada sneakers.
Cynthia Erivo wears her own rings.
Billie Lourd wears a Marc Jacobs dress.
Joaquin Phoenix wears his own clothing and sneakers.
Beanie Feldstein wears a Marc Jacobs dress and tights.
Kelvin Harrison Jr. wears a Gucci blazer, vest, shirt, pants, and shoes; Giorgio Armani tie; Cartier watch.
Adam Sandler wears a Gucci shirt; Brunello Cucinelli pants; necklaces, from left: John Hardy, Tiffany & Co.; John Hardy bracelet; Van Cleef & Arpels watch; Church’s shoes.
Scarlett Johansson wears a Burberry dress; De Beers Jewellers drop earrings; all other jewelry her own.
Charlize Theron wears a Loewe dress, pants, belt, and shoes; De Beers Jewellers hoop earrings; stylist’s own robe.
Antonio Banderas wears a Givenchy shirt and pants; Van Cleef & Arpels watch; Falke socks; Fendi Mens shoes.
Adam Driver wears a Louis Vuitton Men’s suit and shirt; his own shoes.
Margaret Qualley wears a Salvatore Ferragamo tank top; Maria La Rosa boy shorts; the Row sandals.
Brad Pitt wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane jacket and tank top; his own necklaces.
Kaitlyn Dever wears a Marc Jacobs dress; Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs hat.
Cynthia Erivo wears a Valentino dress; Buccellati pendant earrings; all other jewelry her own.
Taylor Russell wears a Richard Quinn dress; Cartier ring and watch; the Row shoes.
Florence Pugh wears a Prada coat, top, hat, earrings, and sandals.
So-dam Park wears a Giorgio Armani dress; Patricia Von Musulin necklace.
Jennifer Lopez wears an Alberta Ferretti dress; Gucci High Jewelry earrings, necklace, and bracelet; Gucci boots.
Laura Dern wears a Prada jacket, skirt, bag, and sandals.
Eddie Murphy wears a Giorgio Armani suit, vest, and shirt; his own watch, jewelry, and shoes.
Awkwafina wears a Salvatore Ferragamo sweater.
Chris Evans wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello shirt and pants; Falke socks; Tom Ford boots; his own necklace.
Jodie Turner-Smith wears a Gucci dress.
Jennifer Lopez wears an Alberta Ferretti dress; Gucci High Jewelry earrings, necklace, and bracelet.
Margaret Qualley wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane coat and sneakers.
Elle Fanning wears a Lanvin dress; Chanel gloves; Wolford tights; Maison Margiela shoes.
Jodie Turner-Smith wears a Givenchy dress; De Beers Jewellers earrings.
Awkwafina wears an Etro jacket and jeans; Hermès tank top.
Kaitlyn Dever wears a Marc Jacobs dress and boots; Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs hat. Beanie Feldstein wears a Marc Jacobs dress, tights, and shoes. Billie Lourd wears a Marc Jacobs dress, tights, and shoes.
Beanie Feldstein: Hair by Mark Townsend for Dove Hair at SWA-Agency; Makeup by Katey Denno at The Wall Group. Billie Lourd & Kaitlyn Dever: Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicures by Michelle Saunders
Taylor Russell wears a Dior jacket and shorts; Cartier watch; Prada shoes.
Elle Fanning wears a Salvatore Ferragamo dress; De Beers Jewellers necklace.
Willem Dafoe wears a Balenciaga tuxedo jacket, shirt, and pants; Prada sneakers.