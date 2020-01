Best Performances 2020: The Complete Visual Portfolio

For W's Best Performances 2020 issue, the movie stars of the biggest and best films of the past year posed for the photographer Juergen Teller in various locations around Los Angeles, ranging from strip malls to parking lots to the legendary hotel, the Chateau Marmont. With dozens of actors—including Jennifer Lopez, Camila Morrone, Jodie Turner-Smith, Brad Pitt, Adam Driver, Eddie Murphy, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Willem Dafoe, and many more—2019's strongest performances rippled across films that were unusually reflective, almost melancholic. The end of the decade coincides with W's 10th edition of Best Performances. This year, we salute 29 actors in total who risked baring their souls in one way or another, reflecting the turbulent moment we're living through. Our aim was to convey true emotion and vulnerability, while welcoming 2020 with hopes for a new beginning. See the complete visual portfolio, below, and click here to read through interviews with each star.