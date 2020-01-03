From The Magazine

Best Performances 2020: The Complete Visual Portfolio

For W's Best Performances 2020 issue, the movie stars of the biggest and best films of the past year posed for the photographer Juergen Teller in various locations around Los Angeles, ranging from strip malls to parking lots to the legendary hotel, the Chateau Marmont. With dozens of actors—including Jennifer Lopez, Camila Morrone, Jodie Turner-Smith, Brad Pitt, Adam Driver, Eddie Murphy, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Willem Dafoe, and many more—2019's strongest performances rippled across films that were unusually reflective, almost melancholic. The end of the decade coincides with W's 10th edition of Best Performances. This year, we salute 29 actors in total who risked baring their souls in one way or another, reflecting the turbulent moment we're living through. Our aim was to convey true emotion and vulnerability, while welcoming 2020 with hopes for a new beginning. See the complete visual portfolio, below, and click here to read through interviews with each star.
Image may contain: Clothing, Apparel, Dress, Costume, Evening Dress, Robe, Fashion, Gown, Human, Female, Person, and Woman
Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
1/75

Laura Dern wears a Gucci dress and boots; Bulgari ring.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Stacey Morris at Criterion Group; Skin by Vera Steimberg at Criterion Group; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
2/75

Eddie Murphy wears a Giorgio Armani suit, vest, and shirt; his own jewelry and shoes.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
3/75

Zoey Deutch wears a Balenciaga dress and boots.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; manicure by Michelle Saunders.
4/75

Scarlett Johansson wears a Versace dress; her own jewelry.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
5/75
Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Grooming by Amy Komorowski for Oribe at Forward Artists.
6/75

Adam Driver wears a Louis Vuitton Men’s suit and shirt.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
7/75

Margaret Qualley wears a JW Anderson dress; Manolo Blahnik for Carolina Herrera shoes.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
8/75

Willem Dafoe wears a Dries Van Noten shirt and pants.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
9/75

Elle Fanning wears a Salvatore Ferragamo dress; De Beers Jewellers necklace; Chanel gloves; Wolford tights; Jimmy Choo shoes.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
10/75
Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
11/75

Florence Pugh wears an Akris top and pants; Marni shoes.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
12/75

Kristine Froseth wears a Moschino Couture dress; Bulgari earrings.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Grooming by Barbara Guillaume for Armani Beauty at Forward Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
13/75

Adam Sandler wears a Gucci shirt; Brunello Cucinelli pants; Tiffany & Co. necklace; John Hardy bracelet; Van Cleef & Arpels watch; Happy Socks socks; Church’s shoes.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Skin by Stacey Panepinto; Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
14/75

Brad Pitt wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane tank top, pants, and sunglasses; Tom Ford boots; his own jewelry and watch.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Skin by Stacey Panepinto; Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
15/75

Brad Pitt wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane tank top, pants, and sunglasses; Tom Ford boots; his own jewelry and watch.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Grooming by David Cox for R+Co at Art Department.
16/75

Joaquin Phoenix wears his own T-shirt.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
17/75
Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Grooming by Sydney Sollod at The Wall Group; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
18/75

Shia LaBeouf wears his own clothing and accessories.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Coree Moreno for Kevin Murphy at The Visionaries Agency; Makeup by Terrell Mullin for Pat McGrath Labs; Manicure by Gina Oh.
19/75

Cynthia Erivo wears a Valentino dress; Buccellati pendant earrings; all other jewelry her own.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
20/75
Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
21/75

Antonio Banderas wears a Berluti jacket and pants; Brunello Cucinelli shirt; Falke socks; Celine by Hedi Slimane shoes.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
22/75
Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
23/75
Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
24/75

Dakota Fanning wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane coat, camisole, and shoes; vintage jeans from Jet Rag, Los Angeles.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
25/75

So-dam Park wears a Giorgio Armani dress; Patricia Von Musulin necklace; Maison Margiela shoes.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Grooming by Sydney Sollod at The Wall Group.
26/75

Shia LaBeouf wears his own clothing and accessories.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
27/75
Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
28/75
Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Skin by Stacey Panepinto; Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
29/75

Brad Pitt wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane shirt and tank top; his own necklaces.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
30/75

Chris Evans wears a Prada shirt and pants; Bulgari watch.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
31/75

Camila Morrone wears a Miu Miu dress.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
32/75

Kelvin Harrison Jr. wears a Versace blazer, shirt, pants, and shoes; Giorgio Armani tie; Cartier watch.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
33/75

Dakota Fanning wears a Paco Rabanne dress, top, and boots.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
34/75

Laura Dern wears a Prada jacket, skirt, bag, and sandals.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Adir Abergel for Virtue Labs at SWA-Agency; Makeup by Kate Lee at The Wall Group; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
35/75

Charlize Theron wears a Dior Fine Jewelry flower-shaped earring and hoop earrings; all other earrings her own.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
36/75

Willem Dafoe wears an Hermès shirt; Balenciaga pants; Prada sneakers.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
37/75

Cynthia Erivo wears her own rings.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
38/75
Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
39/75

Billie Lourd wears a Marc Jacobs dress.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Grooming by David Cox for R+Co at Art Department.
40/75

Joaquin Phoenix wears his own clothing and sneakers.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Mark Townsend for Dove Hair at SWA-Agency.
41/75

Beanie Feldstein wears a Marc Jacobs dress and tights.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
42/75

Kelvin Harrison Jr. wears a Gucci blazer, vest, shirt, pants, and shoes; Giorgio Armani tie; Cartier watch.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Skin by Barbara Guillaume for Armani Beauty at Forward Artists.
43/75

Adam Sandler wears a Gucci shirt; Brunello Cucinelli pants; necklaces, from left: John Hardy, Tiffany & Co.; John Hardy bracelet; Van Cleef & Arpels watch; Church’s shoes.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
44/75

Scarlett Johansson wears a Burberry dress; De Beers Jewellers drop earrings; all other jewelry her own.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Adir Abergel for Virtue Labs at SWA-Agency; Makeup by Kate Lee at The Wall Group; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
45/75

Charlize Theron wears a Loewe dress, pants, belt, and shoes; De Beers Jewellers hoop earrings; stylist’s own robe.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
46/75

Antonio Banderas wears a Givenchy shirt and pants; Van Cleef & Arpels watch; Falke socks; Fendi Mens shoes.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Grooming by Amy Komorowski for Oribe at Forward Artists.
47/75

Adam Driver wears a Louis Vuitton Men’s suit and shirt; his own shoes.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
48/75

Margaret Qualley wears a Salvatore Ferragamo tank top; Maria La Rosa boy shorts; the Row sandals.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Skin by Stacey Panepinto.
49/75

Brad Pitt wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane jacket and tank top; his own necklaces.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
50/75

Kaitlyn Dever wears a Marc Jacobs dress; Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs hat.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
51/75

Cynthia Erivo wears a Valentino dress; Buccellati pendant earrings; all other jewelry her own.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
52/75

Taylor Russell wears a Richard Quinn dress; Cartier ring and watch; the Row shoes.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
53/75

Florence Pugh wears a Prada coat, top, hat, earrings, and sandals.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
54/75

So-dam Park wears a Giorgio Armani dress; Patricia Von Musulin necklace.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
55/75
Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Danielle Priano for PSxDanielle at The Wall Group; Makeup by Scott Barnes for Scott Barnes Beauty at SixK.LA; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
56/75

Jennifer Lopez wears an Alberta Ferretti dress; Gucci High Jewelry earrings, necklace, and bracelet; Gucci boots.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
57/75
Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
58/75

Laura Dern wears a Prada jacket, skirt, bag, and sandals.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
59/75
Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Stacey Morris at Criterion Group; Skin by Vera Steimberg at Criterion Group; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
60/75

Eddie Murphy wears a Giorgio Armani suit, vest, and shirt; his own watch, jewelry, and shoes.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
61/75

Awkwafina wears a Salvatore Ferragamo sweater.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
62/75
Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
63/75

Chris Evans wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello shirt and pants; Falke socks; Tom Ford boots; his own necklace.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Larry Sims for Flawless at Forward Artists; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
64/75

Jodie Turner-Smith wears a Gucci dress.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Danielle Priano for PSxDanielle at The Wall Group; Makeup by Scott Barnes for Scott Barnes Beauty at SixK.LA; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
65/75

Jennifer Lopez wears an Alberta Ferretti dress; Gucci High Jewelry earrings, necklace, and bracelet.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
66/75
Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
67/75

Margaret Qualley wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane coat and sneakers.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
68/75

Elle Fanning wears a Lanvin dress; Chanel gloves; Wolford tights; Maison Margiela shoes.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Larry Sims for Flawless at Forward Artists; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders.
69/75

Jodie Turner-Smith wears a Givenchy dress; De Beers Jewellers earrings.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
70/75

Awkwafina wears an Etro jacket and jeans; Hermès tank top.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
71/75
All photographs by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
72/75

Kaitlyn Dever wears a Marc Jacobs dress and boots; Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs hat. Beanie Feldstein wears a Marc Jacobs dress, tights, and shoes. Billie Lourd wears a Marc Jacobs dress, tights, and shoes.

Beanie Feldstein: Hair by Mark Townsend for Dove Hair at SWA-Agency; Makeup by Katey Denno at The Wall Group. Billie Lourd & Kaitlyn Dever: Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicures by Michelle Saunders

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Taylor Russell: Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Michelle Saunders. Produced by Emanuele Mascioni at MAI Productions; Local Producers: Ilona Klaver at MAI Productions, Carisa Barah at MAI Productions; Photography Assistants: Karin Xiao, Dean Podmore; Retouching: Catalin Plesa at Quickfix Retouch; Menswear Editor: Jenna Wojciechowski; Fashion Assistants: Allia Alliata di Montereale, Nadia Beeman, Alex Assil, Tara Boyette, Camilla Ross, Lexis Milisic, Derek Ezra Brown, Rosa Schorr; Production Assistants: Nicolo Carlson, AJ Cronk, Sam Miller, Ben Greer, Gabriel Hercules, Jorge Espinoza, Riley Smoller, Jacob Rannochio, Kenyon Solomon, Nathan Paul; Malcolm Edwards’s Hair Assistants: Lewis Stanford, Alexandra Adams, Vanessa Gomez; Sam Bryant’s Makeup Assistants: Claudia Savage, Ellie Tobin, Wendy Martinez; Michelle Saunders’s Manicure Assistants: Pilar Lafargue, Mimi Wilson; Tailor: Isa Kriegeskotte; Tailor’s Assistants: Nastassia Bauta, Nina Maluda; Special thanks to The Andaz West Hollywood, The Chateau Marmont, Sunset Collection LLC, and Kumon Math and Reading Center of West Hollywood.
73/75

Taylor Russell wears a Dior jacket and shorts; Cartier watch; Prada shoes.

Photograph by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves.
74/75

Elle Fanning wears a Salvatore Ferragamo dress; De Beers Jewellers necklace.

Photographs by Juergen Teller; Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicures by Michelle Saunders. Produced by Emanuele Mascioni at MAI Productions; Local Producers: Ilona Klaver at MAI Productions, Carisa Barah at MAI Productions; Photography Assistants: Karin Xiao, Dean Podmore; Retouching: Catalin Plesa at Quickfix Retouch; Menswear Editor: Jenna Wojciechowski; Fashion Assistants: Allia Alliata di Montereale, Nadia Beeman, Alex Assil, Tara Boyette, Camilla Ross, Lexis Milisic, Derek Ezra Brown, Rosa Schorr; Production Assistants: Nicolo Carlson, AJ Cronk, Sam Miller, Ben Greer, Gabriel Hercules, Jorge Espinoza, Riley Smoller, Jacob Rannochio, Kenyon Solomon, Nathan Paul; Malcolm Edwards’s Hair Assistants: Lewis Stanford, Alexandra Adams, Vanessa Gomez; Sam Bryant’s Makeup Assistants: Claudia Savage, Ellie Tobin, Wendy Martinez; Michelle Saunders’s Manicure Assistants: Pilar Lafargue, Mimi Wilson; Tailor: Isa Kriegeskotte; Tailor’s Assistants: Nastassia Bauta, Nina Maluda. Special thanks to The Andaz West Hollywood, The Chateau Marmont, Sunset Collection LLC, and Kumon Math and Reading Center of West Hollywood.
75/75

Willem Dafoe wears a Balenciaga tuxedo jacket, shirt, and pants; Prada sneakers.

Keywords

From The MagazineBest PerformancesJuergen Teller