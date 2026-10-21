Alexander Skarsgård Pairs His Skirt With Olivia Colman’s Face

Alexander Skarsgård has donned kinky halter tops, leather pant-a-boots, and most recently, confoundingly sensual see-through shoes. But never has the red-carpet thrill-seeker worn a shrine to a fellow co-star. That is, until yesterday, when the Swedish actor arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Wicker with a framed portrait of Olivia Colman emblazoned on his shirt.

To the trained eye, the outfit is instantly recognizable as Chopova Lowena. The London-based brand’s folksy-grunge aesthetic fits right into Skarsgård-level subversion. Rarely one to wear typical pants, he paired his personalized top with the label’s cult-favorite carabiner skirt, complete with hiked-up socks for a hit of off-kilter prep. The shirt, from the spring 2027 show, originally featured a framed pigeon on the runway. For this occasion, however, Skarsgård had to get more specific, so he had his custom-made with a film still of his Oscar-winning colleague and on-screen lover.

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Wicker finds Colman playing a lonely, oft-ridiculed fisherwoman in a medieval seaside town who commissions a basket weaver to craft her a wicker husband (Skarsgård). From there, the two become romantically intertwined and completely taken with each other—which makes Skarsgård’s sartorial ode all the more appropriate. Is it unusual and oddly intimate? Indeed. But Colman seemed to appreciate the gesture.

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Wicker, hitting theaters on October 23, promises to be absurd and strangely sexy. And with his on-screen wife immortalized on his T-shirt, Skarsgård’s commitment to method dressing has just hit new heights.