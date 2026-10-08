Alexander Skarsgård Endorses the Freaky Footwear Trend in See-Through Shoes

The phrase “Alexander Skarsgård shoe size” has likely been Googled countless times before. This time, however, the search was made in the name of journalism. Skarsgård left little choice: He arrived at a screening of his upcoming film Wicker at the 70th BFI London Film Festival with his big Swedish fötter laced up in a pair of transparent shoes.

You might not have even noticed them at first, considering the golden suit he wore them with was notable on its own. Worn without a shirt, the suit recalled Elvis’s famous golden suits, or, perhaps, something out of Patti LaBelle’s closet. His shoes, however, are undoubtedly destined to be the talking point.

Fashion fans are already quite acquainted with the pair of see-through shoes. Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello set off quite the stir when he posted a pair of the transparent vinyl oxfords on Instagram to tease the brand’s spring 2027 runway show. The shoes, of course, were seen frequently on the runway, but hadn’t hit the red carpet until now.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s maybe not much of a surprise that Skarsgård would be the one to wear them. He’s made it something of a mission to wear some of the most controversy-baiting menswear runway pieces to his premieres. He’s worn the sparkly purple Dior going-out top, a halter top by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, a butt plug-print chemise, and, of course, Saint Laurent’s thigh-high boots.

“I think it’s just a lack of sense of style, but at least I'm having fun,” Skarsgård told W last year about his boundary-pushing fashion sense. “Whatever you wear, it's about how you feel. Are you excited to wear it? Does it make you happy? I was very happy in all those outfits. You want to wear something that makes you radiate happiness and excitement.”

via @anthonyVvcarello

At the time, he was promoting his BDSM-themed romance film Pillion, which explained his kinkier red carpet moments. Wicker lacks leather, but is perhaps even weirder. Skarsgård plays a man made out of wicker who comes to life to fulfill the romantic fantasies of the lonely women who wove him.

Oh, and as for his shoe size? The notorious website WikiFeet claims he wears a 13 men's in American sizes. WikiFeet, however, holds itself to neither traditional journalistic nor academic fact checking standards, so take that information with a grain of salt. Of course, the actor has made it incredibly easy to make an eyeball estimate of your own.