Feathers are far too pedestrian for Rosalía. At the Los 40 Music Awards 2026 today, she upped the ante on avian aesthetics in a sculptural bird headpiece that practically took flight.

For the annual award ceremony in Barcelona, the Spanish singer arrived in a pleated ivory gown with a towering dove fascinator from Robert Wun’s fall 2026 couture collection. After making history at the Latin Grammy Awards in a series of ballet-inspired tutus last week, her most recent ensemble plays into Lux’s other recognizable motif. Birds have been a recurring symbol of her critically acclaimed album. She even transformed herself into a dove at the end of the “Berghain” music video. While such special effects are not readily available on the red carpet, her surrealist couture accessory worked just as well.

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With awards season ramping up and the Grammys just a few months away, Rosalía’s recent looks have only gotten more extreme—on the red carpet and off. Her best ones yet are exaggerated, offbeat, and seemingly hard to move in, from her curl-toed boots to her hazardously colossal handbag. Still, no ensemble is too impractical when it’s in service of the artist’s Lux worldbuilding.

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As for her wing-flapping fascinator at the Los 40 Music Awards 2026 red carpet? She did admit her head felt heavy. (Hopefully, she had a Jonathan Anderson pigeon clutch as a backup accessory.) Still, though its wearability may be up for debate, the Robert Wun headpiece is quickly rising through the ranks among bird-loving It girls on the red carpet. Case in point: It appears the very same dove was worn by Whitney Peak at The Hunger Games premiere just earlier this week. Perhaps Kelly Clarkson can get a turn with it next.