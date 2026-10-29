No accessory is too immense for Rosalía. For a casual stroll in New York City on Thursday, the fashion risk-taker may have outdone herself with a bag nearly as big as she is.

The colossal purse, which would surely be hazardous to anyone passing by, is a custom creation by independent designer Dana Toder in collaboration with filmmaker Lili Conzen. Made of chocolate-brown leather, it’s printed with stills from Conzen’s upcoming short film Krähe, featuring vintage cars, sunsets, and outdoor table scapes. The singer upped the ensemble’s theatrics by pairing the purse with Junko Shimada pointe stilettos that had see-through trompe l’oeil heels. Over three feet long, the bag appears almost to weigh Rosalía down. But if anyone is an expert in the art of outré adornments, it’s her.

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The Lux singer has long been drawn to accessories that play with proportion, from her supersized boots to her shrunken-down feather top. With her most recent look, she's the latest in a procession of It girls cosigning the ludicrously capacious bag (see Dua Lipa’s gargantuan Chanel basket tote this summer). With its cinematic references, however, Rosalía’s bag is imbued with a layer of multi-media storytelling.

Along with a drawing from Conzen’s short film, Toder told Dazed the design was also partially inspired by “What’s in my bag?” show-and-tell videos on social media. The trend has been around since practically the dawn of YouTube and has taken on a satirical tone in recent years, spoofed most virally by Hailey Bieber, who pulled an Erewhon smoothie from her purse in a 2025 video for Vogue. It’s thus a fitting choice for Rosalía, who bakes a cheeky subversion into her ballet-inspired looks, whether through kinky latex or punk studding. Here, anchored by an XL shoulder bag and hard-edged ballet slippers, she once again earns her title as a street-style experimenter extraordinaire.