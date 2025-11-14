Rosalía Borrows Hunter Schafer’s Infamous Feather Bra

Some people want nothing to do with their ex, but Rosalía proves there are some benefits to staying on friendly terms. Like, say, borrowing a bit of fashion inspiration.

In behind-the-scenes photos from fittings for her Lux album cover shoot, Rosalía slipped into a daring Ann Demeulemeester bra-top hybrid. Look familiar? The singer’s ex Hunter Schafer famously wore the same one to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, setting the Internet ablaze.

@rosalia.vt

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Now, it’s unlikely that Rosalía called up Schafer for the runway piece that came from Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s sole collection as creative director for the brand. The singer’s stylists, duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, sourced a series of all-white numbers from top brands for the Lux shoot. And as a rule, runway samples are most often managed by the brand, not individual collectors.

Still, exchanging fashion references is not entirely out of the realm of possibility. Rosalía and Schafer dated briefly for five months in 2019 and remain on good terms to this day.

“It’s been so much speculation for so long,” Schafer told GQ in April 2024. “Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s fucking business!’” Schafer continued, “It’s something I’m happy to share. And I think she feels that way too.” She noted they have a “really beautiful” friendship and explained that Rosalía’s “family no matter what.”

While Rosalía and Schafer kept their romance largely out of the public eye, they’re due to reunite in an extremely public way. They’re both set to appear in the much-anticipated (and much-delayed) season three of Euphoria. Perhaps a twinning feather moment is in the cards?