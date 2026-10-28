You’ve seen the bra-as-a-top trend. But consider, for a moment, no top at all. Louisa Jacobson made the case for this skin-baring styling trick on Tuesday night, when she stepped out in an unbuttoned blazer with nothing underneath.

Stepping out for the 2026 WWD Honors Gala in New York, The Gilded Age star traded in the show’s buttoned-up extravagance, for a stripped-down take on modern suiting from Haider Ackermann’s spring 2027 Tom Ford collection. In a pinstripe meets pinup moment, Jacobson wore her tailored white and black-striped suit with an oversized rosette overtop but nothing underneath. Its apt styling for a outfit pulled from a collection that oozed subversive businesswear, with sheer pencil skirts and bras peeking through blazers.

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It’s not an unfamiliar silhouette for Jacobson, who has taking a liking to styling menswear jackets with a subversive edge. Earlier this week, she donned a cropped Conner Ives suit with a waist-cinching cummerbund. To appear on Good Morning America, she stepped out in a plunging Calvin Klein suit with no discernible base layer. And last month, she made her Emmys debut in another provocative Tom Ford design, this time with deconstructed draping.

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Hailed for her precise blonde bixie and androgynous edge, the 35-year-old actor and daugther of Meryl Streep appears to be rounding out the year with a minimalist approach to red carpet dressing. Fashion’s age-old “less is more” edict often means removing an unnecessary layer or a distracting accessory. But Jacobson is taking the prompt to new heights by sidestepping the shirt altogether.