Rosalía’s never feared an avant-garde fashion statement, whether on or off-duty. Ahead of her performance tonight at Madison Square Garden, the singer continued that ethos with a daring take on ballerina style.

This morning, the musician was seen strolling through New York City’s SoHo neighborhood in a dynamic dress from London-based independent designer Yasmina. Taking inspiration from ballerina tutus, the piece featured a low-waisted, pale pink skirt crafted with various layers of delicate tulle. The daring design earned a risqué edge from a sleeveless tan rubber bodice, which featured two side darts framing a plunging neckline. Two belts—one white leather, the other covered in silver pyramid studs—gave the dress an added punky edge.

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Stylist Jose Carayol furthered the piece’s bold look by layering the dress over a black lace bra adorned with a small, pale blue bow. A set of soaring, round-toed black leather platform pumps—the same pair the singer wore last winter—finished Rosalía’s ensemble with a daring, dark touch.

While proving a bold choice for casual daytime attire, Rosalía’s ballerina dress was also perfectly on-theme with her ongoing Lux world tour. The singer’s incorporated ballerina aesthetics as key visuals in her international tour wardrobe so far, performing onstage in tutu-style dresses and silky pointe shoes from labels including Dior and Ann Demeulemeester.

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As the singer’s Yasmina ensemble affirms, the aesthetic has also been applied to her street style, as well. Across the globe, Rosalía’s previously worn a variety of ballet flats—often imbued with her signature punky edge—while off-duty. Her recent go-to bag, a new iteration of Dior’s large Book tote under Jonathan Anderson, also prominently features a ballerina-worthy light pink hue, as well. It’s safe to say that she’s wholeheartedly embraced her latest aesthetic theme around the clock. Plus, with more tour stops across Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Puerto Rico—and additional U.S. shows in Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Miami—there’s plenty of revamped ballet style moments on the horizon for Rosalía this summer.