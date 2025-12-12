Rosalía loves a reference. And while the Spanish star has been focusing on nods to the runway recently—the roll out for her album, Lux, was full of archival Alexander McQueen gems—her latest find takes inspiration a sitcom legend.

Heading out for dinner in Los Angeles last night, Rosalía sipped into a LBD that channeled Fran Drescher in The Nanny. A fit-and-flare number with a pleated skirt imitating the look of a keyboard brought back memories of a look Drescher wore in season four of the cult series.

Drescher’s version was from Moschino Cheap & Chic, the Italian label’s beloved diffusion line which was re-named to Boutique Moschino in 2015. The design originated on the Fall 1995 runway as a longer piano dress. Drescher wore the more accessible dress shortly after, during a 1997 episode in which she was nannying for a musical prodigy. (Called “You Bette Your Life,” it also featured a cameo from Bette Midler, who hosted a charity auction in the episode).

STAR INFLUX LA / BACKGRID

CBS

Drescher’s The Nanny wardrobe has always been a reference point, but fashion girls have taken a renewed interest in the “flashy girl from Flushing” and her style of late. Sabrina Carpenter, in particular. In December 2024, the Short N’ Sweet star wore a vintage cheetah print mini dress (and matching beret and purse) that Drescher wore in the pilot episode of The Nanny back in 1993.

Considering Rosalía’s Lux is full of orchestral progressions and piano riffs, the archival found couldn’t have found a better key.