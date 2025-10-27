Rosalía’s ‘Berghain’ Music Video Does '00s Style Right

Rosalía has officially turned the page on Motomami. Today, the Spanish star released a jaw-dropping visual for “Berghain,” the first track off of her upcoming album, Lux. Not only is the song a sonic reconstruction from her last dance floor-friendly album (it’s backed by sweeping orchestral production and features Björk and Yves Tumor), but it’s full of vintage style gems from some of the most important points of 2000s Paris fashion.

While Rosalía has always had a penchant for vintage, she and stylist Jose Carayol really dug deep into the archives. For one of the video’s final scenes, the singer slipped into a Nicolas Ghesquière-era Balenciaga tunic dress from the spring 2004 runway. It’s designed with a plunging neckline and a pleated mini skirt with side cut-outs. Rosalía paired it with ballet-style high heels and a red ribbon headband.

Ghesquière’s tenure at Balenciaga, where he served as creative director from 1997 to 2012, is an in-the-know fashion girl-favorite now. Jennifer Lawrence and Keke Palmer have both recently dug up garments from that archive.

Throughout the film, Rosalía fluctuated between two pairs of shoes, the most notable being strappy rosary heels from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2003 show. Religious references have been aplenty in Rosalía’s music over the years, but Lux is especially full of them. The album reportedly follows “feminine mystique, transformation, and transcendence” with song titles like “Mio Cristo” and “Divinize.”

In addition to her McQueen heels, Rosalía donned an instantly recognizable tank top from the same 2003 spring show. The sleeveless shirt is emblazoned with dozens of tiny buttons and was originally paired with a pleated skirt and one of McQueen’s cult skull print scarves on the runway. Rosalía wears it for the video’s final scene, which features a dramatic orchestral progression and a short verse from Tumor.

The entire video was an ode to the mid-2000s—not in a TRL way, but in a very editorial sense.

