There’s nothing Sabrina Carpenter loves more than a vintage fashion reference. After slipping into a “revenge” dress previously modeled by Naomi Campbell a few days ago, the Short n’ Sweet star raided the closet of another ’90s icon: Fran Drescher.

Carpenter was seen arriving to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night in a vintage Lillie Rubin number from the 1990s. Not only was her mini dated to 1993, it was worn by Drescher herself during the pilot episode of The Nanny.

The collector’s piece featured a fitted, thigh-length silhouette, giant gold buttons, and cheetah trim throughout—the latter, an actual, tangible example of TikTok’s “Mob Wife.” Carpenter amped up her outfit with her signature blonde curls and sky-high pumps. But, really, the magic of this outfit was truly in appreciating just how Carpenter and her stylist Jared Ellner got their hands on museum-worthy fashion of this caliber.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

What about those matching accessories Drescher wore back in the ’90s? Well, thankfully, Carpenter had those too. She placed the matching beret right on top of her blonde curls and carried Drescher’s structured black handbag at her side.

While Drescher’s The Nanny fashion lives on to this day, this particular outfit holds a special place in the show’s history. The actress wore it both during the series’s debut episode and for its promotional material.

Christopher Peterson

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Carpenter has become something of a vintage collector over the past year. At the MTV Video Music Awards in September, the singer wore exclusively archival fashion both on and off the red carpet. She slipped into a show-stopping Bob Mackie stunner on the step and repeat before pulling out a Tom Ford-era Gucci number at the after parties. Just last week, she wore a furry mini dress from Chanel’s fall 1994 runway.

Now, she’s added quite the piece of television history to her collection.