Rosalía has experienced an unprecedented rise to international fame since releasing her critically-adored second album, El Mal Querer, in 2018. As Latin music is finally being embraced by audiences around the world, her profile has grown outside of her native Spain, but don’t call it a crossover — Rosalía proudly incorporates traditional flamenco dance and sounds into her Latin pop music, and has collaborated with reggaetoñeros J Balvin and Bad Bunny, collecting Grammys and VMA Awards along the way. Her wardrobe reflects a modern traditional flamenco wear and silhouettes, including wide flared pants, exaggerated fringe and ruffles, updos, and red lipstick.

She’s grown into a fashion darling in her own right. Rosalía regularly sits front row at fashion shows, including Jacquemus and Burberry, and sports some of the most killer manicures on the planet. She’s never afraid of color and patterns, whether it’s polka dots or a monochrome red Rick Owens outfit — she indulges in full glam, cozy separates, and streetwear chic in a nod to her urbano sound. Here, take a journey through Rosalía’s style evolution, from her modern take on classic Spanish elegance, to her contemporary pop star glamour.

2021: Met Gala Celebrating In America, A Lexicon Of Fashion Photo: Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images. Rosalía attends her first Met Gala in a full Rick Owens look. The scarlet red leather romper included a dramatic train, slouchy gloves, and thigh-high square-toed boots with a clear heel.

2021: Rihanna's Met Gala After Party Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage. After the Met Gala, she changed into a geometric one-shoulder dress by Rick Owens.

2021: Arrive To Christian Cowan Post-Show Party At Gitano In New York City Photo by Taylor Hill/GC Images. Rosalía wore this vampy Christian Cowan ensemble as she hit the party scene during NYFW.

2021: Eckhaus Latta Spring 2022 Fashion Show During New York Fashion Week Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images. Sitting front row at Eckhaus Latta alongside Caroline Polachek, Ella Emhoff, and Dev Hynes, she wore a quilted skirt and sheer black tank top from the brand.

2021: At the Jacquemus Fall 2021 Show During Paris Fashion Week Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images. She looks absolutely perfect in this square-neck dress by Jacquemus as she attended the designer’s Fall 2021 fashion show in Paris.

2021: Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images. Her playful Sevali Haute Couture catsuit pays homage to Louis Vuitton’s 2000s iconic multicolored logo print.

2020: 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images. Rosalía won her first “gringo” Grammy for Best Latin Album in this fringed red Alexander Wang look.

2019: 2019 Billboard Women In Music Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic. At the 2019 Billboard Women In Music event, Rosalía wore a couture Antonio Grimaldi outfit with a refreshing experimental silhouette.

2019: The Latin Recording Academy's 2019 Person Of The Year Gala Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic. Her tangerine Balmain pants and hooded top are cozy, stylish, and pops even more with that cobalt blue waist bag.

2019: MTV Europe Music Awards At the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, she wore Balmain polka dots in contrasting colors in the brand’s signature oversized silhouette.

2019: 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards At the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, she wore this dazzling Caroline Herrera dress as she scooped up several awards.

2019: Burberry Spring/Summer 2020 Show Getty Images Outfitted by the brand, Rosalía look casually cool in the front row at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show.

2019: MTV Video Music Awards Press Room All smiles as she showed off her VMAs in a Christian Cowan velvet mini dress.

2019: MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Getty Images Rosalía hit the red carpet at the 2019 VMA Awards in this elegant Burberry gown, complete with long drop earrings accenting her high ponytail.

2019: The Lion King European Premiere Getty Images At the Lion King European premiere, Rosalía expertly shows us why she’s a master of unconventional shapes in this dramatic look by Christian Cowan.

2019: Billboard Latin Music Awards Press Room Getty Images Butter yellow and cool red shades in the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards Press Room.

2019: Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet Getty Images An elegant blend of designers, Rosalía is wearing an elaborate lace top by Zimmermann and Jonathan Simkhai overalls.

2019: Coachella Getty Images After performing her first set at Coachella, she relaxed in the artist’s lounge in this Louis Vuitton velour sweatsuit.

2019: Goya Cinema Awards Red Carpet Getty Images Rosalía has always loved a monochrome moment — here, she pairs thigh-high tights with a beaded mini dress.

2018: 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards Press Room Getty Images Giant smiles as she displays her Latin Grammys in the press room.

2018: 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards Backstage Getty Images Rosalía can rock giant flares like no other in this sequined Balmain look depicting paradise.

2018: 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards Red Carpet Getty Images Cotton candy beauty in this custom Yolancris dress, paying tribute to her flamenco roots with massive ruffles.

2018: LOS40 Music Awards Red Carpet Getty Images Rosalía is casually glamorous in this Versace power print.

2018: MTV Europe Music Awards Press Room Getty Images Rosalía keeps it chill on the red carpet in athleisure with a satin pink twist

2018: Icon Awards Getty Images This power look firmly established her as a style star in the making.

2018: Yves Saint Laurent The Slim Rouge Pur Couture Party Getty Images Decked out in Saint Laurent, she celebrated the brand’s makeup line and wears their Rouge Pur Couture lipstick.

2018: Vogue Spain 30th Anniversary Party Getty Images At the Vogue 30th Anniversary Party, Rosalía takes flamenco fringe to another level.

2018: Glamour Magazine Awards Getty Images Rosalía attended the Glamour Magazine Awards in this intricately beaded gown with cut-out shoulders with teal manicure.

2017: 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards Red Carpet Getty Images Rosalía attends her first Latin Grammy Awards at in a silver custom Maria Simun column dress with contrasting red trim.