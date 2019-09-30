Rosalía wearing Louis Vuitton sequins by Daikyri. Photo courtesy of Instagram, May 2017.
Rosalía wearing all black with dark lipstick to match. Photo courtesy of Instagram, August 2017.
Rosalía pairing dark green nails silky purple Palomo Spain. Photo courtesy of Instagram, October 2017.
Rosalía sticking to the color scheme of her bunny rabbit phone case. Photo courtesy of Instagram, June 2018.
Rosalía keeping it simple with her signature lip gloss and mascara. Photo courtesy of Instagram, September 2018.
Rosalía rocking a high pony and tinted shades at the Icon Awards in Madrid, Spain. Photo courtesy of Getty Images, October 2018.
Rosalía keeping it classic with a red lip in Madrid, Spain. Photo courtesy of Getty Images, November 2018.
Rosalía showcasing her dark brows and glow. Photo courtesy of Instagram, November 14, 2018.
Rosalía wearing sparkly eye shadow at the Latin Grammy Awards Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images, November 2018.
Rosalía changing things up with a jolt of red. Photo courtesy of Instagram, November 2018.
Rosalía wearing a strawberry blonde wig with chunky bangs. Photo courtesy of Instagram, December 2018.
Rosalía sharing a closer look at her beauty in the "De Aquí No Sales" music video. Photo courtesy of Instagram, January 2019.
Rosalía topping off a delicate color scheme by Javier Ceferino with braids. Photo courtesy of Instagram, April 2019.
Rosalía swapping out her signature lip gloss for a matte pink lip ahead of Coachella. Photo courtesy of Instagram, April 2019.
Rosalía pairing cheetah print with glitter (and a scrunchie). Photo courtesy of Instagram, June 2019.
Rosalía matching her bedazzled nails to her chain-wrapped high pony. Photo courtesy of Instagram, July 2019.
Rosalía wearing pigtails at the London premiere of The Lion King. Photo courtesy of Getty Images, July 2019.
Rosalía accenting her pink color scheme with blue nails. Photo courtesy of Instagram, August 2019.
Rosalía (sort of) clipping back her hair. Photo courtesy of Instagram, August 2019.
Rosalía wearing heavy lashes, with heavy earrings to match, at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images, August 2019.