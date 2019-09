If there's anyone who knows about nails, it's Rosalía . (And she knows it—she even opens an out-of-this-world nail salon in her video for "Aute Couture.") But talons and acrylics aren't all that W's Volume VI cover star knows about beauty; Rosalía just changes up her makeup just as frequently, staying true to her signature lip gloss while also regularly going for bold lips in colors ranging from hot pink to wine red. No matter the specifics of her look, the 26-year-old singer always maintains a balance; if she's wearing glittery eyeshadow, she'll also have likely pulled her hair back, whether into pigtails or a bun with a scrunchie. And if she's keeping it fresh-faced, well, you can bet that she's also pulling a move like matching her silver and gold manicure to her chain-wrapped high pony. Revisit that look and most of her best beauty moments over the past two years, here.