Rosalía Proves a Classic Red Dress Always Packs a Punch

We have no idea if Rosalía was trying to channel the iconic “red dress dancing woman” emoji while out in Seville, Spain today. Rosalía does dance, and she was wearing a red dress. Though, a closer look at the outfit reveals her own personal style was very much in tact and not outsourced to emoji cosplay.

The singer opted to wear a simple red dress while strolling through the street of Seville. Her sweet, sleeveless number featured a low-cut neckline with a squared silhouette, as well as a fluttering hem that hit just below the knee. Complete with windswept curls, it was a simple and effortlessly simple look that still packed a punch. No wonder fans gathered to cheer her on in the street.

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Musically, she’s known for mixing classical influence with edgier sounds. Her outfit followed a similar formula. Her Mary Jane-style footwear included four thin upper straps, embellished with small silver buckles, studs, and pointed spikes. The pair gave her otherwise sweet look—which also included a confectionary, pale pink Dior Book tote by Jonathan Anderson—a sharp edge, affirming her signature penchant for edgy dressing.

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With her latest off-duty look, Rosalía proved she can master simple dressing in addition to avant-garde fashion. However, with her signature punky attitude, the singer’s sure to bring her own spin to any look—no matter how basic it may be.