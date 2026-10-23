Rosalía is a straight-A student at the Tom Ford School of Business. The proof? At last night’s Billboard Latin Music Awards, the superstar nailed provocative corporate dressing in a sharply tailored blazer, a cutout bra, and a dangerously low-slung skirt.

The commanding look comes straight from Haider Ackermann’s spring 2027 Tom Ford runway, which brought lewd sexiness to boardroom basics—from pinstripe trousers paired with fishnet shirts to power shoulders sent down the runway sans pants. Rosalía’s ensemble, naturally, also flirted with these extremes. Her double-breasted jacket featured knife-sharp lapels, giving way to a geometrically cut bra and a skirt that dipped down far below her hips. To finish, a skinny leather belt almost levitated on her stomach, grounding the look in power-dressing polish—dress codes be damned.

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Styled by Jose Carayol, the star oozed I’m-in-charge confidence, and it was the perfect introductory ensemble for her winning-streak ahead. At the ceremony, she was given the Billboard Hall of Fame Award, an award that honors a musician who transcends genres and languages and was first dedicated to Selena Quintanilla in 1995.

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Later in the evening, she was awarded the Top Latin Pop Album of the Year for Lux. That exciting moment, of course, called for an outfit change, and the performer took the stage in another fresh-off-the-runway pull. This time, it was a sparkly strapless number from Givenchy spring 2027 by Sarah Burton. The sculptural neckline kept the power-dressing themes at play, while the swaying fringed skirt was after-party ready.

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Following that, she was awarded Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo, and took the stage in another black statement: this time, an off-the-shoulder sculptural gown with voluminous sleeves.

Throughout the evening, all three takes on black-tie dressing deviated in some way from the off-kilter ballerina aesthetic she had embraced while on the Lux world tour. With Grammys voting underway and Lux considered a major contender for Album of the Year, her dark, column silhouettes are fitting for a fresh new era. But we’d say her initial ensemble—with its cheekily-placed belt, plunging cuts, and sharp power shoulders—embodies her boundary-breaking artistry best. Consider us schooled.