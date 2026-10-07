Rosalía Takes Flight in a Fresh-Off-the-Runway Feathered Gown

Rosalía is giving her offbeat ballerina aesthetic an unexpectedly avian twist. For her latest street style outing, the star went all in on extravagant plumage in a dress plucked from Erdem’s spring 2027 runway.

When the Lux singer stepped out in SoHo yesterday, she added to her recent repertoire of avant-garde below-the-waist silhouettes. Her pastel pink ballgown cascaded into an asymmetrically draped skirt with luscious white feathers tucked into each side. While the original styling on the runway during the most recent London Fashion Week featured chunky black loafers, Rosalía stayed committed to her dancer aesthetic by finishing the look with spiky, studded ballet flats.

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In true Rosalía form, the dress was rife with unexpected details: its top half was polished and exacting, while its bottom was slanted and aesthetically askew. And with a retro corsage affixed to the hip, the vibe was less fabulous showgirl and more off-kilter prom queen. This, of course, is right in Rosalía’s comfort zone.

Frothy skirts with a curious edge have been a staple throughout the singer’s six-month-long Lux world tour, which pulled heavily from ballet imagery. After the tour concluded in mid-September, Rosalía traipsed around Paris Fashion Week exploring fresh facets of the dancer-ready skirt, from a pinstriped tutu to a silk-petal Dior design.

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It’s not unusual to spot the singer making a major fashion statement on the streets just for the fun of it. So there’s no word yet on where, exactly, Rosalía was heading in the red carpet-worthy ballgown. She is back in New York to appear on tonight’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Voting for Grammy nominations kicks off next week, and Lux is considered a major contender for an Album of the Year nomination. A few talk show appearances and major street style moments in America would only help to keep her at the top of voters’ minds.