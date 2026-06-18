When it comes to couples fashion, opposites typically attract—just like Rosalía and Loli Bahia. The rumored pair made their latest outing in New York City last night, along with with a clear stance on their current off-duty wardrobes.

Shortly before her headlining performance at Madison Square Garden, Rosalía stepped out in a stark white long-sleeved minidress. The classic, versatile piece was given a burst of extravagance from a cloud-like trim of fluffy shearling across its hem. The singer simply finished her outfit with Jimmy Choo’s low-heeled black Scarlett pumps, cinched by small front ties to create a romantic cutout effect.

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Meanwhile, Bahia opted to slip on a casual gray crewneck sweatshirt with wide-legged blue jeans. Her low-key ensemble was given a subtle polish from black leather loafers with gathered fronts—a popular take on the classic loafer that’s been championed in recent seasons everywhere from Saint Laurent to The Row, Neil J. Rodgers, and Rag & Bone. Black Ray-Ban sunglasses completed the star model’s attire with a nonchalantly cool edge.

Together, Rosalía and Bahia showed the stark difference in their approaches to off-duty dressing while finding common ground in versatile neutrals. Bahia’s attire kept it casual, while Rosalía’s ensemble was decidedly more dressed-up.

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The moment marked the latest appearance for the duo, who were first seen in Madrid together earlier this spring. Outside of their rumored romance, each is having a whirlwind year. Bahia’s remained on fashion’s pulse, starring in campaigns for Chanel, Balenciaga YSL Beauty, H&M, and Calvin Klein Collection—and still finding time to walk in Saint Laurent’s fall 2026 show and stop by the Met Gala. Rosalía has also affirmed her fashion stripes with a variety of ballet and dance-themed attire on and offstage while continuing her aforementioned international tour. With the coming months featuring plenty of resort and couture shows—as well as Rosalía’s upcoming concerts across the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and more—it’s anyone’s guess where we’ll see the pair next.