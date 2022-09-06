Meet Loli Bahia, the French Model Taking the Fashion World by Storm

The 50th Anniversary Issue of W is an all-out supermodel celebration featuring 17 cover stars ranging from the world’s most famous names to women who are well on their way to total fashion domination. See every cover model here and read Jenny Comita’s essay about the evolution of the beauty standards that define the industry here.

What is most exciting to you about working as a model right now?

My first job was the fall 2020 Louis Vuitton show. I was still in high school, and I wasn’t sure what to do after, so I decided to give modeling a shot. I had no idea what to expect because I didn’t know anything about fashion. Now I think traveling is the most exciting part. My dream job would be to do a perfume campaign!

Photographers Inez & Vinoodh have a spare, elegant style that transcends time. For this issue, the duo celebrated two legends—Iman and Cindy Crawford—as well as two newcomers with bright futures: Sora Choi and Loli Bahia.

