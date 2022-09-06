The 50th Anniversary Issue of W is an all-out supermodel celebration featuring 17 cover stars ranging from the world’s most famous names to women who are well on their way to total fashion domination. See every cover model here and read Jenny Comita’s essay about the evolution of the beauty standards that define the industry here.

What is the biggest change you’ve seen in the modeling industry over the past 5 to 10 years?

First of all, social media. Half the time now, I do a photo shoot so I have something for my feed. It’s like having two full-time jobs. When you’re young, which most models are, it’s sort of precarious because you’re still figuring yourself out. If you’re working out who you are on a public platform, that can be a lot of pressure. But then, it’s also great because you can tell people who you are. You don’t need someone else.

Another thing is casting directors. That wasn’t a thing in my day. But when my daughter started modeling, the casting directors were so important. There were definitely places where I had to be like, “Kaia, I know a lot about this business, but I don’t know about casting directors.” That was new to me.

How has social media shaped the casting process?

For casting, it’s allowed these kinds of beauty and voices that weren’t what the fashion industry was using to break through. It brought them into the larger conversation about what is beautiful. Our eyes now are seeing that there is beauty everywhere. There are no rules anymore. We’re recognizing that humans come in all shapes and sizes, and we all want to be spoken to.

At 56, do you find that you have a different approach to modeling than you did when you were younger?

Being a model is, in some ways, like being an athlete. It’s a skill, and you get better at it. But, as with an athlete, your physical being changes. I’m aware that I don’t look the same as I did when I was 25, but I bring experience and confidence in front of the camera that I didn’t have then. And I still like what I do. I never thought I’d be working the way that I am at this stage.

