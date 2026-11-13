Rosalía made history at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards yesterday, becoming the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times. Throughout the evening, she wore a series of elaborate outfits that built on Lux’s dancer-inspired aesthetic. Starting, of course, with her most lavish tutu yet.

Arriving on the carpet in Las Vegas, she supercharged ballerina glamour in a billowing ballgown from Matières Fécales’s spring 2027 runway. A stretched bodice was punctuated by torn tufts of tulle. For maximum drama, the floor-grazing skirt encased her in endless layers of cloud-like fabric. For her Lux era, the singer has gone all out incorporating ballet into her aesthetic. She’s worked with professional dancers to learn pointe, and has stepped out in a series of high fashion tutus. It was only fitting that she take this by-the-barre uniform to new heights for her big night.

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Once inside, Rosalía slipped into a bespoke Erdem number to open the ceremony with a medley of songs from her latest album. The gown traded classic tulle for shimmering green satin. Still, it retained a few ballet studio-appropriate details with a knotted bodice, ostrich-feather trim, and a subtle black sheer overlay, reminiscent of a reworked tutu.

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She of course had a new outfit in store to accept Album of the Year later in the night. She wore a sheer ivory corset dress by Vivienne Westwood, with a lace, asymmetrically ruched skirt and a coordinating scarf. In a teary acceptance speech, she explained that Lux was an artistic risk for her, and added, “This album is my truth.”

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Rosalía also took home trophies for Song of the Year, Best Pop Song, Best Alternative Music Album, and Best Short Form Music Video. Upon leaving the ceremony, her sartorial mood had completely shifted from big, bridal white to slinky all-black. Her gothic satin gown featured floral-embroidered panels, lace off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a subtle tulle overlay.

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Styled by sisters Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, Rosalía’s outfits told a story of transformation. The star has been on a stream of over-the-top, world-building fashion moments as buzz for the 2027 Grammy Awards picks up. Nominations for the annual ceremony are set to be announced next week, and Rosalía is favored to be a front-runner. As the biggest night in North American music approaches, we’re sure that she’ll have more sartorial storytelling—and XL tutus—in store.