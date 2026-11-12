Ana de Armas and her musician boyfriend, Beto Montenegro, just went red-carpet official. For the occasion, she fittingly dressed the part of a darkly romantic muse.

Last night, de Armas joined Montenegro on the red carpet in Vegas for The Latin Recording Academy’s 2026 Person of the Year Gala. Montenegro is the lead singer of Rawayana, the genre-bending, Grammy-winning Venezuelan band he co-founded in 2007. Despite being a plus-one at the event, de Armas still delivered main-character energy in a Wiederhoeft corset dress. The gothic look featured the brand’s signature corsetry, offset by intricate touches like lace cap sleeves, a sheer skirt, and shimmering tassels. For his part, Montenegro revamped the classic suit in a black tuxedo of ultra-slouchy proportions.

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The two were first linked in August, when they were photographed together on a beach getaway in Spain. In October, they made a low-key event debut together at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2027 show in Paris. For that outing, Montenegro was the guest of de Armas, who has been an ambassador for the French brand for years. Now, it’s her turn to support him at a work event. He’ll surely be able to return the favor soon, as de Armas gears up for the release of the psychological thriller Sweat, in which she stars as a fame-hungry fitness influencer whose life on the internet is upended.

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In real life, de Armas’s dating history has been the subject of internet interest over the years, from her COVID-era relationship with Deep Water co-star Ben Affleck to her dalliance with a Tinder exec to her helicopter-ride-filled romance with Tom Cruise last year. Single or not, the Oscar-nominated actress reliably remains a sartorial star. And from the looks of her first red carpet outing with Montenegro, the two make for an aesthetically pleasing pair.